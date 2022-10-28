All Horror Movies on Amazon Prime Video UK

The streaming service boasts a collection of classic horror films and little-known films.
The horror movie season began this week when the long-awaited horror films “The Barbarian” and “The Devil’s Prey” were released in theaters for Halloween.
Streamers are also uploading their catalogs for the creepy season. Not least Amazon Prime Video UK, which has a long list of horror movies that you can buy, rent and watch for free.
From classic horror franchises like “Scream” to recent independent horror festivals like “Saint Maud” to old favorites and recent additions like the 2021 remake of “Candyman” by Nia DaCosta, the adaptation of Roald Dahl’s “The Witch” starring Anne Hathaway and the uncompromising film. Purge: election year, there is something to dive into.
Watch every horror movie on Amazon Prime Video UK below:
X
The Addams Family 2
Goodnight Mommy
My Best Friend’s Exorcism
Roald Dahl’s The Witches (2020)
The Postcard Killings
The Dark Tower
IT (2017)
Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania
Little Shop Of Horrors
The Lost Treasure Of The Grand Canyon
The Purge
The Purge: Election Year
The Purge: Anarchy
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Red Lights
All Hallows’ Eve
The Darkness
Candyman (2021)
The Midnight Meat Train
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Goosebumps
Goosebumps 2
Bundy And The Green River Killer
The Next Girl
John Carpenter’s Vampires
Vacancy
Vacancy 2: The First Cut
Insidious
Insidious: Chapter 2
A Nightmare On Elm Street
Patient Zero
Jeepers Creepers
Jeepers Creepers 3
The Devil’s Rejects
St. Agatha
Smile
After Effect
Flight 7500
The Witches (1990)
A Deadly Legend
The Slumber Party Massacre
Inbred
Searching
The Black Phone
John Carpenter Presents Vampires: Los Muertos
Hellraiser
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Pt 2
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Curse Of Chucky
The McPherson Tape
Gacy
The Curse Of King Tut’s Tomb
The Curse Of King Tut’s Tomb Part Two
Deep Blue Sea
Orphan
Rise Of The Footsoldier: The Pat Tate Story
Rise Of The Footsoldier 4: Marbella
Terrifier 2
Needful Things
51
John Carpenter’s Ghosts Of Mars
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Quarantine
V/H/S/99
Snowpiercer
Paranormal Activity
Amityville II: The Possession
Assault On Wall Street
Dracula Untold
The Kindred
A Cure For Wellness
Constantine
The Huntress Of Auschwitz
Terrifier
What We Do In The Shadows
Jekyll & Hyde
Splice
Morbius
Secrets In The Walls
Lair
The Rental
The Lie
Bone Tomahawk
House Across The Street
Dead Snow
Scream
Scream 5
The Blair Witch Project
Bad Samaritan
Jungle
Cabin Fever
Rituals
Black Butterfly
Christine
Donnie Darko
Black Box
The Last Rite
Bloodrayne
Sweet River
The Manor
Chopping Mall
Cold Skin
Let Me In
Indecency
Ginger Snaps
The Last Broadcast
Knocking
Jennifer’s Body
Anna
The Resident
Exhibit A
All Hallows’ Eve: The Reaping
Wolves
Trick
The Lockdown Hauntings
Saint Maud
Neither The Sea Nor The Sand
Deadstream
Minotaur
Hypothermia
The Soul Collector
Suspiria
Halloween Kills
The Babadook
Let The Right One In
Black Swan
Hocus Pocus
Sometimes They Come Back
Kill Command
Goblin
The Wraith
The Little Girl Who Lives Down The Lane
Halloween
Albert Fish: In Sin He Found Salvation
Stir Of Echoes 2: The Homecoming
Pandorum
The Messengers
Bliss
Amityville III
The Wrong House
Dark Summer
Lore
The Hike
Don’t Hang Up
Carrie
The Shadow People
Ginger Snaps 2
Odd Thomas
Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead
The Wind
Hell
Warhunt
Haunted
Get Duked
The Grotto
Slaughterhouse Rulez
Boys In The Trees
Speak No Evil
The Lost Boys
Halloween
Death Ship
Yesterday
Scream 2
Pumpkins
Flat No. 609
[REC]
Elfie Hopkins
Leprechaun
Assistant
Master
Killer Among Us
Highway Hitcher
I See You
Naked Fear
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Blood Immortal
Boots On The Ground
The Woman
Countdown
All Through The House
The Loft
Hammer Of The Gods
Wake Wood
The Unwilling
The Haunting Of The Tower Of London
Monster High: The Movie
Chatroom
Peripheral
Killer Ink
Demonic
Shadow In The Cloud
The Slumber Party Massacre II
The Wailing
Meanwhile, Prime Video is currently working on a TV adaptation of David Cronenberg’s 1988 film The Ringing Dead. It stars Rachel Weisz as Eliot and Beverly Mantle, and is Cronenberg’s second film turned into a TV show. HBO is also adapting Scanners, as confirmed last month.