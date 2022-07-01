All Genshin Impact characters have birthdays in July 2022

All of Genshin Impact‘s playable characters have an official birthday, with seven characters celebrating their birthday in July 2022. July 2022 will include more playable characters’ birthdays than any previous month. As new playable characters are added to Genshin Impact with each new update, the number of birthdays celebrated in-game continues to grow. Genshin Impact players can receive Birthday Mail from a character by logging into the game on the character’s birthday. As well as all of the playable characters’ birthdays, Genshin Impact players will also receive a gift from the Traveler’s NPC companion, Paimon, on her June 1 birthday.

On their birthday, Genshin Impact characters typically gift the Traveler their Special Dish, as well as items from the region of Teyvat that the character hails from. For example, for his June 1 birthday last month, Arataki Itto gifted players his Special Dish, Way of the Strong, and ten Lavender Melon, a fruit native to Itto’s home region of Inazuma in Genshin Impact. This may also be a nod to Itto’s nickname for Paimon, Flying Lavender Melon, as the two share a birthday. An exception to the above is the Raiden Shogun who does not have a Special Dish, as she is the only playable character in Genshin Impact who cannot cook.

Seven playable characters in Genshin Impact celebrate their birthday in July, making July the month with the most playable characters’ birthdays. The Genshin Impact characters with birthdays coming up in July 2022 are Barbara, Kujou Sara, Hu Tao, Tartaglia, Klee, Kuki Shinobu, and Yanfei. Currently, 5-star Pyro character Klee and Genshin Impact’s newest addition Kuki Shinobu are the only two playable characters in the game that share a birthday.

Barbara Has The First Genshin Impact July Birthday On July 5

Barbara is a 4-star Hydro character and healer in Genshin Impact, given to all players for free upon defeating Stormterror during the “A Long Shot” quest. The younger sister to fellow Genshin Impact playable character Jean, Barbara celebrates her birthday on July 5. Barbara has celebrated her birthday once since Genshin Impact was released, sending players her Special Dish, Spicy Stew, as well as ten Dandelion Seed for her Birthday Mail last year. Players have a chance to receive Spicy Stew when cooking Cream Stew in Genshin Impact using Barbara, the recipe for which can be purchased from the Good Hunter restaurant in Mondstadt from Adventure Rank 25 onward.

Genshin Impact’s Kujou Sara Celebrates Her Birthday On July 14

In July 2022, Kujou Sara will be celebrating her birthday for the first time since she was added to Genshin Impact in September 2021. Kujou Sara’s birthday falls on July 14, the day before fellow playable character, Hu Tao. As it’ll be the first time Kujou Sara’s birthday is celebrated, her Birthday Mail remains unknown, however, it’s guaranteed to include her Special Dish, Faith Eternal. Genshin Impact players have a chance to obtain Faith Eternal when cooking Egg Roll using Kujou Sara. The character-reviving Egg Roll uses Genshin Impact’s Bird Eggs, and its recipe can be purchased from Shimura’s restaurant in Inazuma City.

Hu Tao’s Birthday Is The Day After Kujou Sara: July 15

Genshin Impact’s Hu Tao will be celebrating her July 15 birthday for the second time in-game in July 2022. In July 2021, Genshin Impact players who logged in on Hu Tao’s birthday received her Special Dish, Ghostly March, and ten Violetgrass. Ghostly March can otherwise only be obtained by chance when cooking Vegetarian Abalone with Hu Tao. The recipe for Vegetarian Abalone can be obtained from Verr Goldet, owner of the Wangshu Inn.

In her 2021 Birthday Mail message to the Traveler, Hu Tao tells the Traveler her gift of Violetgrass in Genshin Impact was handpicked by Hu Tao near Wuwang Hill. Violetgrass is native to the cliff and hillsides of Liyue, the region Hu Tao hails from and where she works as Director of Wangsheng Funeral Parlor. Violetgrass can be tricky to procure, making Hu Tao’s Birthday Mail gift a welcome one.

Genshin Impact’s Tartaglia (Childe) Has A July 20 Birthday

Genshin Impact’s Tartaglia, also known as Childe, will be celebrating his birthday for the second time in July 2022. Last year, for Childe’s birthday on July 20 he sent Travelers two different gifts from Dragonspine: five Starsilver and five Chilled Meat. These gifts aren’t sourced from Tartaglia’s home region, Snezhnaya, as the Cryo region has not yet been added to Genshin Impact. Childe’s 2021 Birthday Mail also included his Special Dish, A Prize Catch, otherwise only obtained by chance when cooking Calla Lily Seafood Soup using Tartaglia. Additionally, the recipe for Calla Lily Seafood Soup is locked behind Genshin Impact Adventure Rank 30, making Childe’s Special Dish even rarer.

Genshin Impact’s Klee & Kuki Shinobu Share A July 27 Birthday

Genshin Impact’s Klee and Kuki Shinobu are the only two playable characters in the game who share a birthday. Pyro-wielding Klee is considered to be Genshin Impact’s youngest playable character, estimated to be around 8 years old. Klee has celebrated her July 27 birthday once since she was added to Genshin Impact in version 1.0. For her 2021 Birthday Mail, Klee gifted the Traveler her Special Dish, Fish-Flavored Toast, which can usually only be obtained by chance when cooking Fisherman’s Toast using Klee. Klee’s additional gift to the Traveler was one Juvenile Jade, a Character Ascension Material in Genshin Impact and a higher-rarity item than the materials most characters send in their Birthday Mail.

4-star Electro user Kuki Shinobu is the newest addition to Genshin Impact’s roster of playable characters, added a month ahead of her July 27 birthday. Kuki Shinobu’s Birthday Mail in July 2022 is guaranteed to include her Special Dish, Omurice Waltz, a special version of the Inazuman dish Omelette Rice. As well as her Special Dish, Kuki Shinobu’s Birthday Mail will likely include a material native to Electro region Inazuma, where Shinobu serves as Deputy Leader of Genshin Impact’s Arataki Gang.

Yanfei’s Birthday Is The Day After Klee & Shinobu: July 28

Yanfei is the last playable character in Genshin Impact with a birthday in July, celebrating her birthday on July 28, the day after Klee and Kuki Shinobu. Yanfei has celebrated her birthday once before, sending the Traveler a Birthday Mail gift in 2021. Yanfei’s 2021 Birthday Mail consisted of her Special Dish, My Way, otherwise only obtained when cooking Crab Roe Tofu with Yanfei. Fortunately, Yanfei has appeared frequently as a featured four-star character on Genshin Impact’s banners, making her relatively easy to obtain. Yanfei also gifted the Traveler one Guide to Prosperity, a material needed to level up the Talents of several characters in Genshin Impact, including the Traveler.

July 2022 has more Genshin Impact characters’ birthdays than any other month, with seven playable characters celebrating their birthday in July. By logging into Genshin Impact on these characters’ birthdays, players can receive each character’s Special Dish as well as additional gifts from their region, and possibly even Talent and Character Ascension Materials. Often, Birthday Mail is often the only way for players to obtain the Special Dish of a character they do not own. As July 2022 is full of birthdays, logging into Genshin Impact to claim Birthday Mail is worth doing for the rewards, as well as saving players time when it comes to farming materials in Genshin Impact.