All game modes are revealed for Exoprimal

June was a real time for gamers. Thanks to the fact that Sony State of Play, Summer Games Fest, Xbox and Bethesda Showcase have made some incredibly interesting announcements, gamers now have a full release schedule for at least the next 12 months. Although these presentations were definitely the biggest, it didn’t stop other publishers and developers from getting out of the house and making their own discoveries. Capcom was one of those publishers, last night unveiling a lot of news, including the upcoming dinosaur survival shooter Exoprimal.

Although the presentation of Exoprimal lasted only about seven minutes, quite a lot of the game was demonstrated. Fans got a proper look at the Exoprimal gameplay for the first time, and some videos were highlighted in the spotlight, which gave fans a clearer idea of the overall narrative and world of the game. During gameplay, Capcom also revealed that Exoprimal will have at least six game modes at launch, each offering several exciting unique objectives and a variety of dinosaurs.

link: Explanation of the Exoprimal Witch Doctor’s Exocosuit

At the moment, all Exoprimal game modes have been revealed

Since the Exoprimal gameplay demo lasted only a few minutes, Capcom naturally didn’t have much time to demonstrate the game in all the real details. However, based on the information shown in the trailer and some tidbits provided to some media, fans have got a pretty good idea of what the six Exoprimal game modes might look like after the game’s release date in 2023.

The main game mode of Exoprimal, at least according to Capcom, is called Dinosaur Survival, which acts as a story mode of the game, where each completed mission somehow moves the narrative forward. Dinosaur Survival is also the main narrative mode, but is a PvPvE game mode in which two teams of five fight each other in a race to complete their tasks faster than their opponents. These goals will be given to teams through their Leviathan and will likely revolve around escorting something, killing or hunting someone-all standard video game team goals.

In addition to the main Exoprimal “Dinosaur Survival” mode, the game will also contain at least five other game modes at launch, and new ones may be added or revealed before the official release. Dinosaur Cull is one of these additional game modes in which squads hunt one particular dinosaur. Apparently, players will first need to lure out their prey, which can be done by killing groups of smaller dinosaurs. It looks like this mode should definitely appeal to Monster Hunter fans, as the overall cycle seems very similar.

Vertical takeoff and landing protection is the next mode confirmed by Capcom. In this mode, players defend their ship from multiple waves of dinosaurs while it is being repaired. Data Key Security is a classic flag capture mode in which players will transfer the data key from one side of the map to the other, while fighting off hordes of predators.

Omega Charge is one of the most unique Exoprimal modes in which players battle giant dinosaurs to achieve their goal. These dinosaurs can be destroyed only by charging a huge hammer. The latest confirmed game mode is Energy Taker, in which players battle each other to try to collect as much energy as possible. Based on these confirmed game modes, it seems that Exoprimal will have a good mix of both competitive and cooperative content, which hopefully should keep a sense of diversity for a while.

Exoprimal will be released in 2023 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.