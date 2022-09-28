All from: Kate Merlan and her Jakub broke up!

The marriage of Kate Merlan (35) and her Yakub (27) actually seems to have failed. The reality TV star and the football player publicly talked about their love in 2020. A year later, they announced their relationship at the Temptation Island V.I.P. event to the test – with success. The couple crowned their happiness in love last November with the wedding of their dreams. However, a few months ago, the couple began quarreling: the reason for this was the antics of an athlete in Majorca. After everything came to a head, Kate announced that she and Jakub had broken up.

In her Instagram story, Kate has now confirmed what many of her followers have been afraid of for a long time: “Every day I receive countless messages from you about me and Yakub. And I just want to be honest with you: Apparently, Kate and Jakub really gave up their love.

Unfortunately, the sad news did not come as a surprise to Kate’s subscribers. Kate previously banned all photos taken with a muscular man on her social media account — the kicker also moved out of the shared apartment a few weeks ago.