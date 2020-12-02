All Fortnite Season 5 skins and cosmetic items

We review all the skins and cosmetic items that you can expect in Fortnite Season 5: Chapter 2. The Mandalorian stars on the list.

Fortnite continues to expand its giant universe. Chapter 2: Zero Point gives way to its Season 5, which dismisses the Galactus event of these months ago. Our mission will be to restore normality in the new locations that we will find on the battle royale map. As usual, the seasons come from the hand of a battery of cosmetic contents that we will discover over the months; today we already know what they are. As part of Patch 15.00, the full notes for which you’ll find here, we’re showing you what character skins to expect, as well as picks, packs, and other customizable items. A new stage begins.

All new skins in Fortnite Season 5

Sorted from left to right for each row.

Mandalorian (Clothing)

Menace (Lightweight Feather Helmet)

Menace (Contender)

Black Seed Mancake

Reese (Galactic Guardian)

Lexa (Infiltrator)

Kondor

Lexa

Macake (Lone Hero)

Mancake

Mandalorian (variant)

Mandalorian

Mave

Lexa (Mechafusion Infiltrator)

Lexa (Mechafusion)

LExa (Warrior Attack)

Menace (Mask)

Menace

Reese (Nebula Runner)

Reese

Mave (Shieldbreaker)

Mancake (The Nameless Dessert)

Menace (Undefeated without a Feather)

Menace (Undefeated)

Kondor (Immovable)

Mave (Undefeated, fire)

Lexa (Warrior Attack)

Kondor (Wrath)



