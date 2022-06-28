All FNAF: Security Breach Does Better than Originals

The latest game in the Five Nights at Freddy’s series, FNAF: Security Breach, may not appeal to fans, but there are a few things it does better than the original classic games. Although the launch with errors due to problems with frame rate and performance damaged Security Breach and left a bad first impression, it still has its advantages. An upcoming DLC expansion called Ruin has been announced, and although the exact release date is unknown, it is expected to be released sometime in 2023.

[Attention: this article contains spoilers for FNAF: Security breach.]

Most FNAF games were simple point-and-click games with little opportunity to explore the establishments in which they were installed. FNAF 4 was the first game that allowed players to get up and move, and even then it was only one room with four preset places to stand. Regardless of whether they could move or not, there were classic screamers in every FNAF game that made the series famous. FNAF: The security breach is no different, but it changed a lot in the series. Instead of sitting in one place or switching between several different areas, players can now explore every nook and cranny of Mega Pizzaplex completely, while avoiding the animatronics that FNAF is famous for. It was the first Class AAA game in the series, and its new gameplay aspects are of great importance for future games.

Like any other video game, Security Breach has its strengths and weaknesses. The transition from point-and-click to an open-world game may have been difficult, but it’s still a good game that has a lot to offer. The complex plot of the series from the very beginning gave rise to fan theories, and there are a lot of them in the newest game — for example, whether Monty killed Bonnie in FNAF: Security Breach. Hopefully, the answers will appear in the Ruins DLC, and many more theories will appear in future entries. However, until then, players can enjoy the security breach and other classic games from the FNAF series.

The plot of Security Breach is better than in the original FNAF games

FNAF is a series that keeps its knowledge close to its chest. The games reveal very little in the course of their stories, leaving players to pick and decipher clues to find out exactly what happened that made animatronics so hostile. While things like FNAF books and wikis can help make things clearer, the series as a whole is very secret, and many things may not be obvious at first glance, which makes the narrative somewhat confusing. Security Breach is somewhat more open with her knowledge, as details such as FNAF: Security Breach, where Vanessa has been Vanny all this time, are revealed at the end in a pleasant change of pace compared to the rest of the games shrouded in mystery.

However, FNAF: Security Breach also has its secrets. There are quite a few things that are still unknown by the end of the game, which makes its narrative clear enough to be exciting, but mysterious enough to be intriguing. How Burntrap survived his second fire at the end of FNAF: Pizzeria Simulator is kept secret, as is his ultimate fate after the Blob kidnaps him during the canonical ending of a Security breach. It is possible that they will be explored in the upcoming Ruins DLC, but if not, they may become the main focus of future games. The true ending of FNAF: A security breach leaves many opportunities for DLC and completely new parts in the series, but at the same time gives a lot of details that serve as fuel for fan theories and speculation.

Despite the huge success, FNAF games have never been distinguished by exciting gameplay. Doing nothing but pointing and pressing different buttons hardly makes the game exciting, and while it made up for it in other ways, such as creating a lot of suspense, this is definitely one area where the FNAF series is lacking. The security breach fixes this with its new open-world game mode, which forces players to interact with things in ways that were unthinkable in the first few FNAF games. It seems more fun and exciting, especially since there is now a voiced character with a name and a face that players can give to their character — unlike past games that did not reveal the identities of people who faced FNAF’s most terrifying nightmare characters. It may not be perfect and perhaps removes some of what made classic FNAF such a hit, but it’s still a definite improvement that demonstrated exactly what an FNAF game can be when the main character is not limited to one place.

The new open world format also meant that security breaches were not as dependent on screeners as in other FNAF games. While they are the most memorable and arguably the best part of the series, they were the only thing many of them had to offer in terms of gameplay.