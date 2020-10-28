All First Party Xbox Games Coming to PC

In a new interview, Xbox boss Phil Spencer announced that all first-party Xbox games will be coming to PC as well. Also, according to Spencer, as long as you’re signed in to the Xbox ecosystem, you’re playing ‘Xbox’ no matter which device you play the game on.

Microsoft, the world’s largest software company, will introduce the Xbox Series X, which will be one of the reference gaming hardware for the next few years, in just a few weeks. That’s why both Microsoft and Xbox are constantly making new statements about new games and the course of the game world.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer, who recently made a new interview with Gamereactor, delighted PC gamers, and a huge “Why?” made the explanations that made up the question. According to the statements made by Spencer, Microsoft will also release all games developed for Xbox for PC.

While this may seem like good news for PC gamers who have more powerful hardware than occasional game consoles, many console gamers are saying, “So why buy an Xbox Series X / S?” he may ask. The Xbox boss answers this question by explaining how they look at the phrase “playing games on Xbox.”

According to Phil Spencer, playing games on Xbox doesn’t just mean playing games on an Xbox game console. According to Spencer, anyone who signs in to the Xbox / Microsoft ecosystem and plays first or third party games; playing games on Xbox whether on Android phone, Nintendo Switch or PC.

Apparently Microsoft; In the next generation console wars, it will brag not on how many Xbox Series X it has sold against Sony, but on how many players it has in its ecosystem. Considering that the company has both the Xbox, which is likely to sell tens of millions, and Windows 10, which is used on more than 1 billion devices, it is difficult to say that it would be a wrong choice to spread the game platform to the entire Microsoft ecosystem instead of squeezing it on the Xbox.

Phil Spencer also stated in his comments that his games will not be limited to the Microsoft Store. PC gamers will also be able to purchase Microsoft-signed first-party Xbox games through Steam, the world’s most popular game store. It is unquestionable that this “freedom” offered by Microsoft to gamers will have a positive effect on game sales.



