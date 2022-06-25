All films about Harry Potter and fantastic creatures from the worst to the best

How do the films about Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts relate to each other and which film about Harry Potter is considered the best? Here’s a full list of the best Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies, including Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, from worst to best. J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter novels revolutionized the world of literature throughout the 2000s thanks to their characters and stories that defined an entire generation. In the age of increasingly digital technologies, each issue of the Harry Potter book became a significant event, occupying the first places in the headlines around the world, as both adults and children lined up to read the latest adventure of the young wizard. While Rowling’s books themselves became a source of income, Harry Potter’s reach expanded even further when Warner Bros. acquired the rights to the film adaptation. The HP universe was so successful that it prompted the creation of a new series of spin-offs, the latest of which was “Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore”.

The book “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” was released in 2001, 4 years after the release of the book of the same name, and marked the beginning of a film franchise in which the central trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson grew up in front of the camera. Adaptations with live actors have proven to be as popular as the books, and in general, the faithful series has fully realized what many fans have imagined for many years. The main series of Harry Potter films ended in 2011, but the money has not yet arrived, and Warner Bros. She has started adapting Rowling’s short charity side film Fantastic Beasts and Where They Live. There will be a total of five films in the series, and “Fantastic Beasts 3” will advance the story of the franchise’s prequel even further to the fifth and final film.

There are no real losers in the Harry Potter film franchise (of course, in the main series). But the films vary significantly in quality: directors change, the cast changes, and some books turn out to be more popular than others, and all this affects the ups and downs of the franchise. Here is a ranking of the best Harry Potter films and the best films about the Wizarding World, from the worst to the best.

11. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

There is no openly bad movie in the Harry Potter cinematic canon, but if there is a movie that should be avoided, for example, Bertie Bott’s beans with the taste of vomit, then this is the second film in the Fantastic Beasts series. This Harry Potter movie ranks last on the list as it was an unsuccessful addition to the HP universe. While the original “Fantastic Beasts” succeeded by moving away from the established story of Harry, Ron and Hermione and focusing on various aspects of the wizarding world, the sequel returns that attention, with Jude Law cast as a young Dumbledore versus Johnny Depp’s Grindelwald. . In many ways, “The Crimes of Grindelwald” was exactly what many feared the first film was – a cynical fraud with pathetic attempts to connect all the popular main story. Two additional films are already in development, so people can make whatever they want out of it.

10. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Next in the list of the best Harry Potter films is the second part of the series. “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” includes some of the most memorable moments of the franchise, including Harry and Ron’s flying car, which was torn apart by a Rattlesnake Willow, and the appearance of a young Tom Riddle in Harry’s battle with a giant basilisk. However, compared to the rest of the series, this Harry Potter film took 10th place in the list, because the second part is somewhat forgotten and is perhaps the most expendable part of the main Potter series. The acting abilities of young actors are still being formed, and without the sense of novelty that the first film took advantage of, “The Secret Room” lacks the main events and seriousness that will appear later. The second sentence about Harry Potter, which is pleasant enough to watch, does not quite use its considerable time.

9. Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore (2022)

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” took 9th place in the list of the best films about “Fantastic Beasts” because they are better than “The Crimes of Grindelwald”, but not at the level of other HP films. The prequel to “Harry Potter” is a definite step forward compared to “Fantastic Beasts 2”. After the failure of the previous film, people were very worried about whether the third film would succeed. Surprisingly, this is so, despite the fact that it is not as good as the first film. J.K. Rowling is not a revolutionary screenwriter. But with a little more experience as a novelist, it seems that the series “Fantastic Beasts” can be saved. Fantastic Beasts 3 benefits greatly from Mads Mikkelsen’s reworking of Grindelwald, as he portrays an eloquent manipulator better than Johnny Depp.