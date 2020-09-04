All Features of Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition

The features of the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, which Samsung will introduce in the coming weeks, were shared by a German site. The price of the device was not included in the shared information.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will meet with us as the Lite model of the Galaxy S20 series, like the Lite in Samsung’s Galaxy S10 series. The device will include some of the flagship features of the series and will be in the pockets of its users at a much lower price.

Samsung’s new smartphone Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, which we have been talking about for a long time, will meet us in the coming weeks. However, today, in the news by WinFuture.de, all the features of the device were included before Samsung introduced the phone.

How will the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition be?

According to the news, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will have a flat screen instead of carrying a curved screen like the S20 series. The phone screen, which will be protected by Gorilla Glass 3, will come with a 6.5-inch size, AMOLED screen and 407 PPI pixel density and a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. The device will also have a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

According to other details, the phone will be released in two different models, 4G and 5G supported. In the processor part of the 4G model, the Exynos 990 will welcome us, while the processor in the 5G model will be the Snapdragon 865. Of course, there will be a slight increase in the price of the model with 5G support.

All models of the device will have 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. In the battery part, there will be a 4,500 mAh battery that will allow you to spend a day comfortably. The device will meet its users with IP68 waterproof certification.

Coming to the camera part, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will welcome us with a 12 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra wide-angle camera and an 8 MP 3x zoom lens. You can also see other features of the camera setup in our list below.

Although what we have learned so far shows that the device may be a good choice, of course, this will be certain with the price of the phone. Samsung will allegedly launch its new smartphone Galaxy S20 Fan Edition next October. Of course, it should not be forgotten that this is just a claim.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition features:

Display: 6.5 inches, 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution, AMOLED, 120 Hz, Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Processor: Samsung Exynos 990 (4G) / Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (5G)

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Rear Camera: 12 MP (f / 1.8) main camera, 12 MP ultra wide angle camera, 8 MP 3x zoom lens

Front Camera: 32 MP (f / 2.0)

Battery: 4,500 mAh, support for wireless charging

Connectivity: 4G, 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 6

Colors: White, Blue, Orange, Lavender, Green, Red

Dimensions: 74.5mm x 159.8mm x 8.4mm

Weight: 190 grams



