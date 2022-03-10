All Eyes On These 30 Altcoins Today: Here’s The Future List!

While the altcoin market mostly follows Bitcoin’s decline, developments in the ecosystem continue. Projects meet with their investors through question and answer events or broadcasts from various platforms. In addition, new listings take place on exchanges, updates are activated in networks. So, what happened or will happen today? Here is the detailed list…

Here is the list of developments in 30 altcoin projects!

Subme (SUB) is holding a question and answer event with the founders.

TrustFi Network Token (TFI) performs STMan IDO. As Kriptokoin.com have previously reported, IDO stands for “Initial DEX Offering” and describes the private sale of a token on a decentralized exchange.

PolkaBridge (PBR) is performing the eighth token burn and buyback. 1 million PBR tokens will be burned.

Huobi Global lists KardiaChain (KAI) with the pair BEP20 KAI/USDT.

Reef Finance (REEF) and Kanaloa Network (KANA) will hold a question and answer event. In the talk, information about the NFTs of the project will be given.

BitMart lists Ojamu (OJA) with Tether (USDT) pair.

Verasity (VRA) is holding a question and answer event on Telegram with the crypto money exchange Poloniex.

Indoex lists Metra (METRA).

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is holding a question and answer event on Twitter Spaces.

BitMart lists Hector Finance (HEC) with USDT and TOR pair.

Propy (PRO) has announced the cryptocurrency and real estate summit, which will take place on March 10-11 in Miami.

Partners Reef Finance (REEF) and Klever (KLV) are conducting a live broadcast.

EverRise (RISE) participates in DeFi conversations over Twitter Spaces.

MEXC Global lists EYES Protocol (EYES) with USDT pair.

MEXC Global lists Xi Token (XI) with USDT pair.

GuildFi (GF) is holding a question and answer event with Burnt Finance.

Avalanche (AVAX) will perform a broadcast in the evening.

Bybit lists BNB (BNB) on its spot trading platform.

LBank lists Kunci Coin (KUNCI) with USDT pair.

CryptoPlayers is holding a question and answer event with Conflux (CFX).

OpenDAO (SOS) broadcasts via Twitter Spaces.

Lyra Finance (LYRA) and Perpetual Protocol (PERP) will broadcast via Twitter Spaces.

BitMart lists Chedda (CHEDDA) with USDT pair at 18:00 CEST.

New Order (NEWO) and Rai Reflex Index (RAI) broadcast on Twitter Spaces.

DerivaDAO (DDX) will also meet with users on Twitter.

UniFarm Cohort 36, featuring Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2), UniFarm (UFARM), 4PLAY (4PLAY), and BattleVerse (BVC), is transitioning to the BNB Chain Network (formerly Binance Smart Chain).

Released Outer Ring (CQ) launchpool on Biswap (BSW). The CQ launchpool will be active for 45 days starting today.

NEXO (NEXO) executive will be interviewing on CNBC.

Maia (MAIA) is launching the Hermes Protocol. Hermes Protocol is a successful fork of Metis Token (METIS).