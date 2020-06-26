All Epic Games Free Games Will Be Added to NVIDIA GeForce Now

The cloud game service announced that it will collaborate with Epic Games for GeForce Now, and the free games that Epic Games announces every week will also be in GeForce Now. NVIDIA also announced 13 new and 3 return games added to the GeForce Now library.

GeForce Now’s lack of a library wide enough to accommodate players’ demands was seen as an obstacle to the growth of the game service. For this reason, NVIDIA has promised to add new games to GeForce Now every week in order to attract the attention of the players.

Fulfilling its promise to GeForce Now users, NVIDIA added new games to the game service this week. According to NVIDIA’s statement, GeForce Now added 13 new games this week, including Stranger Things 3: The Game and Farming Simulator 19. In addition to the newly added games, 3 new games returned to the GeForce Now library.

NVIDIA made another important announcement in addition to the new games added to GeForce Now. NVIDIA stated that for GeForce Now, it will cooperate with Epic Games from now on, and games offered for free in the Epic Game Store will be added to GeForce Now.

NVIDIA’s adding new games to GeForce Now every week can help the cloud gaming service achieve the expected success over time. Especially, the games that Epic Games makes for free come to GeForce Now, which can enable players to benefit from the platform without constantly purchasing new games.

13 new games added to GeForce Now this week:

Steam games:

Danger Scavenger

Idle Big Devil

Spintires

Snake Pass

Tale of Wuxia: The Pre-Sequel

Tunshi Kongming Legends

Warhammer Underworlds Online

Epic Games games:

Stranger Things 3: The Game (Free in Epic Games)

Disco elysium

Farming Simulator 19

Just Cause 4 Reloaded

SAMURAI SHODOWN NEOGEO COLLECTION

Surviving The Aftermath

Games returning to GeForce Now:

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Torchlight II

GhostRunner demo



