All Elvis Presley Films are ranked from Worst to Best

The legendary King of Rock & Roll Elvis Presley starred in over 30 feature films during his career, movies that range from formulaic melodramas to show-stopping extravaganzas. Presley jumped headfirst into Hollywood out of a desire to be a dramatic actor, like idols Marlon Brando and James Dean. The quality of Elvis’ movies varies because of his eventual disenchantment with the industry.

Elvis Presley’s fame skyrocketed after he began singing with the Sun Records label in Memphis in 1954, earning his memorable popularity only two years later. Since one of Elvis’ biggest aspirations was to be remembered like Brando or Dean, his agent Colonel Tom Parker (recently played by Tom Hanks in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic) wangled an audition for him in The Rainmaker. Presley didn’t pass the screen test but signed a contract with Paramount that jumpstarted his career in Hollywood. He referred to Sinatra when he discussed why he wanted to be an actor as well as a singer. He stated in Life Magazine, “I want to become a good actor because you can’t build a whole career on just singing. Look at Frank Sinatra. Until he added acting to singing, he found himself slipping downhill” (via The Guardian). Despite that, Elvis has gone down in history for his seminal music and choreography. Though critics majorly considered his movies unoriginal, Elvis’ onscreen performances were acclaimed.

Critics regard Elvis Presley’s early career in Hollywood as his most refined since the late 1960s showed a decline in quality. Elvis outspokenly grew tired of acting in romantic comedies since he went to Hollywood to become known as a renowned dramatic actor. His performances suffered from his disappointment with the studios producing his films. Elvis jumped into documentary filmmaking after his final feature film appearance in director William A. Graham’s Change of Habit. He considered Clambake his worst film, but a couple of his other films may actually trump that musical’s mediocrity. Nonetheless, here’s every Elvis movie, ranked from worst to best.

31. Kissin’ Cousins (1964)

Though Elvis claims Clambake is his worst film, Kissin’ Cousins paints a clearer picture of the quality drop his films began to take in the mid-1960s. Directed by Gene Nelson (who branched out to direct episodes of popular series such as Star Trek and Gilligan’s Island), Kissin’ Cousins centers around a plan by the U.S. government to build a missile launch facility in Tennessee’s mountains. The plan is thwarted by the country folk who live there. Presley playing two characters, cousins that are foils of each other, is a surprisingly fun quirk of the film, but it suffers from an overcomplicated plot that confuses the overall cheesy tone. Critics note that the musical aspect of the film feels devastatingly out of place for an Elvis movie.

30. Stay Away, Joe (1968)

Stay Away, Joe fails to exude any meaningful message amid its mean-spirited portrayal of Native American culture. Peter Tewksbury’s film revolves around Joe Lightcloud (Presley) returning to his reservation in the American Southwest with a brilliant idea to save his tribe from poverty. This entry represents the offensive nature of many problematic Old Hollywood movies due to its utilization of Red Face. This makes the film a hard watch regardless of its narrative perks. An upside to Stay Away, Joe is that it’s shot on location in Arizona and shows off the state’s more beautiful rural areas. Elvis’ charming performance is well-regarded by critics but the movie’s flat music and comedy don’t help it stand out beyond that.

29. Clambake (1967)

Clambake may be Elvis’ least favorite film he starred in but it isn’t altogether dismissible. The story follows the heir of an oil company, Scott (Presley), and his ambition to escape his overly privileged lifestyle. When he swaps identities with a ski instructor, he falls in love with a woman in need of money. While the film captures the charm of the life-swapping formula, better seen in Trading Places with Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd, Elvis’ disconnect from the film’s purpose is apparent. The story is harmless and upbeat enough for the film to sail towards a proper conclusion, but the critical consensus is that Clambake is void of energy. Along with Elvis’ lackluster performance, the movie blatantly overuses rear-screen projection.

28. Live A Little, Love A Little (1968)

Director Norman Taurog’s musical rom-com Live a Little, Love a Little depicts the struggle of a working-class photographer named Greg (Presley) as he balances two jobs and the burgeoning love of a troubled young woman, Bernice. Though the film was critically reviewed as the epitome of mediocrity, Live a Little, Love a Little possesses sharp potential in instances where the romance doesn’t drive the script. Bernice’s overbearing pursuit of Greg’s affections ages the movie poorly. Its debut of Elvis’ infamous song “A Little Less Conversation” does elevate the film substantially, however.

27. It Happened At The World’s Fair (1963)

It Happened At The World’s Fair is another musical comedy starring Elvis Presley directed by Norman Taurog. After losing his plane in a gambling bet gone wrong, crop duster Mike (Presley) and his partner head off to Seattle’s World Fair in hopes of changing their financial situation. Distraction awaits them as Mike helps a child find her uncle and becomes smitten with a nurse he meets. There are hints of Elvis’ genuine talent for delivering dramatic performances sprinkled throughout this overelaborate web of plot points. The atmosphere and music are memorable enough but the overall movie, in the words of the 1963 New York Times review, feels like a “dismal parody of the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer musicals of old.”

26. Paradise, Hawaiian Style (1966)

Elvis Presley’s animated performance is delightful in director Michael D. Moore’s Paradise, Hawaiian Style. Presley plays Rick who is a dangerously flirtatious helicopter pilot looking to kickstart a helicopter charter business with his friend. This film falls into the formulaic rut many of Presley’s late 1960s films do but manages to save itself with stunning cinematography. The innovative aerial photography was superb for its time, making Parade, Hawaiian Style a visually captivating watch. The plot is hardly fleshed out, yet Elvis’ suave demeanor makes up for the lacking narrative.

25. Fun In Acapulco (1963)

Elvis plays a debonair lifeguard who overcomes his fear of heights in director Richard Thorpe’s Fun in Acapulco. Another of Presley’s films shot on location, the scenic shots of Acapulco elevate this whimsical, yet empty musical. Despite the underdeveloped dynamics, between both Presley’s love interest and antagonist, Elvis is at his most talented here. The critical response to Elvis’ performance was rightfully positive, as he proves in this musical that he can execute a balance between drama, romance, and comedy perfectly. If Fun in Acapulco’s rudimentary script had given him more room to develop his dramatic performance, the film could have been his gateway into more serious cinema.

24. Harum Scarum (1965)

Harum Scarum is a film that contains a more interesting background than its content. Presley plays a popular actor, Johnny Tyrone, who gets kidnapped in the Middle East because his onscreen adventurous persona is taken seriously by his captors who need someone to assassinate their king. The over-the-top plot works well for a peppy musical and, despite the film’s narrative downsides, its concept assures that Harum Scarum is never boring. Presley’s performance is often jarring due to Elvis’ real-life confusion about the movie’s tone. The film is shot on the set of the silent epic The King of Kings. It gives the film its vintage and nostalgic qualities but also obstructs the story from feeling grounded when it needs to be.

23. Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Girls! Girls! Girls! is a musical comedy filled with the mischievous and jazzy energy lacking from Elvis’ later filmography. He plays a boyishly endearing sailor who finds himself caught up in a tense love triangle with two very different women. Variety’s review for Girls! Girls! Girls! points out the film’s main perk is that it jumps back into a “non-dramatic, purely escapist light.” The major setback to this movie is that it doesn’t stand out amongst Elvis’ many other underdeveloped rom coms. The film greatly features one of Elvis’ most beloved songs, “Return to Sender,” however.

22. Tickle Me (1965)

Tickle Me finds Elvis at the rodeo playing a swashbuckling cowboy who discovers a treasure map with his love interest Pam (Jocelyn Lane). Presley excels in his returning role as Hollywood’s heartthrob and creates a jovial atmosphere with his character’s consistently flirtatious demeanor. A common issue amongst his late 1960s films is their mediocrity which Tickle Me, unfortunately, doesn’t escape from. The plot is predictable and even Elvis’ palpable chemistry with the actresses doesn’t breathe life into his onscreen romances. It was not well-received critically due to its static cinematography and tacky set and costume design. That being said, Elvis’ excitable persona as a rustic playboy makes the film sufficiently enjoyable.

21. Easy Come, Easy Go (1967)

Star-studded with infamous TV actors and a surprise appearance from acclaimed actor Mickey Rooney, prior to his breakout, Easy Come, Easy Go earns much of its charm from the dedicated cast and crew. The film follows the journey of a U.S. Navy officer (Presley) who decides to swim down to a sunken ship to retrieve a fortune of gold stashed there. The plot is adventurous, though it feels rushed in places. Presley shines in the cast as a perfect foil to his character’s love interest but his soundtrack for the film falls flat. It may be because Easy Come, Easy Go’s soundtrack is the first not to include a ballad.

20. Speedway (1968)

Elvis Presley stars alongside Nancy Sinatra in Norman Taurog’s Speedway. Stock car racer Steve (Presley) enters several races to gamble for enough money to keep his friend Kenny out of jail, falling in love with a revenue agent named Susan (Sinatra) along the way. Frank Sinatra’s daughter, Nancy Sinatra’s last film role is an upbeat and bombastic one, though she shares very little chemistry with Elvis. This movie was panned by critics as “too much of an imitation of too many of his previous movies” in the Los Angeles Times. Despite its repetition, Elvis particularly shines when playing a flirtatious city slicker.

19. Girl Happy (1965)

Girl Happy centers around a young woman named Valerie (Shelley Fabares) who is being tailed during her spring vacation by the singer Rusty Wells (Presley) because her father paid him to watch out for her. He falls in love with her and must help her avoid her father’s control. The music in this romantic comedy makes each scene pop, namely when the classic song Puppet on a String is featured. Elvis’ character is a variation of his stage persona which makes this musical more interesting than it would be without him. The story is solid and its characters are fleshed out enough that Girl Happy can be considered a plentiful experience, if not the final remnant of Presley’s ambitious vitality in his late 1960s films.

18. Change Of Habit (1969)

Change of Habit was Elvis Presley’s final time performing in a feature film. He plays a doctor who runs a private hospital in a low-income district and falls in love with one of the nuns working under his employ. Though it holds a 10 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the worst-rated Presley film on the site, Change of Habit excels in many places. While Elvis did dabble in dramatic performance throughout his film career, this may be the first one delivered unironically and untouched by his provocative on-stage persona. Actress Mary Tyler Moore’s commitment to the serious nature of the narrative mixed well with Elvis’ soft-spoken charisma. While it isn’t perfect, it’s a serviceable script for Elvis’ last acting role.

17. Double Trouble (1967)

After a string of bland films leading up to 1967, Presley’s twenty-fourth feature Double Trouble shocked critics with its vivacity and originality. Elvis’ cheeky character Guy Lambert attempts to court an aristocratic woman named Jill before getting swept up in a British jewel heist. The film’s adventurous boldness often gets swept under the rug in favor of Norman Taurog’s more refined projects, but Double Trouble’s exciting story overpowers its loose plot threads. The biggest perk of the movie is the album Elvis recorded to pair with it, containing several of his most underrated and spirited songs. He elevates an otherwise forgettable heist film with both his music and mojo.

16. Blue Hawaii (1961)

Directed by Hal B. Wallis, Blue Hawaii follows military man Chadwick’s (Presley) return to Hawaii after his discharge. He meets his enchanting love interest Maile when he starts working as a tour guide on the island, which stirs up conflict in his uptight family. It’s apparent Blue Hawaii kickstarted a trend for Elvis to star in beach musicals due to its pleasant vibrant colors and intricate location filming. The New York Times reviewed the film to critique its “blandly uneventful” content, a part of the larger disdain critics hold for this film. However, it captures Elvis Presley in the prime of his acting career. His optimism and passion for performance ooze from the screen, contagious enough to drown out the clichés and imitative narrative.

15. Spinout (1966)

Much like Speedway, racecars and rock music are the meat of Norman Taurog’s Spinout. Rock singer Mike (Presley) finds himself being fought for by three women who desperately wish for him to be their husband. The problem is that Mike refuses to commit. While it’s usually the romances and the music that stands out in Presley films, the humor in Spinout is what makes it an enjoyable ride. It was well-received critically, especially for the comedy Elvis was able to deliver in a way that felt improvised. The movie doesn’t take many risks, but it is both a likable and lyrical experience.

14. Charro! (1969)

Elvis doesn’t sing onscreen in Charro! and it is the only film out of his 31 where he doesn’t. The classic song plays over the opening credits, but the western is likely barren of his regular numbers because Hollywood wanted Charro! to be more serious than his other films. The movie falls into the trappings of Clint Eastwood-style westerns with its thin dialogue and overlong action scenes. Critics looked poorly upon Charro! despite its box office success. Regardless, it is a novel experience to watch Elvis in a much darker role where he isn’t relying on interruptive music to express himself.

13. Roustabout (1964)

Roustabout was directed by John Rich and revolves around Charlie (Presley), an unemployed singer who runs off to sing for a traveling circus. Performing diligently and charismatically alongside film noir actress Barbara Stanwyck, Elvis proves he can muster up acting chops to match even the most experienced Hollywood stars. Roustabout earned a lukewarm response from critics at the time of its release but had incredible success at the box office. Elvis recorded his ninth and one of his most successful albums for this romance musical. Consisting of punchy hits like Poison Ivy League, the soundtrack picks up for where the film lacks in originality and audacity.

12. Follow That Dream (1962)

Follow That Dream covers the story of a group of orphans and their guardians who decide to build a home on a Floridian beach. A government official attempts to move them off the property, but they refuse to budge. The movie was shot on location in Florida. The lush counties of Ocala and Yankeetown give the film a grounded and balmy atmosphere like Sean Baker’s The Florida Project. The author of the book Follow That Dream is adapted from did not prefer Elvis to be in the film but changed his mind once he saw how powerful his performance was as Toby, the independent son of Pop Kwimper. This feature is one of Presley’s more above-average musical comedies due to its shockingly smart humor and hijinks

11. Frankie and Johnny (1966)

In Frankie and Johnny, Elvis Presley plays a singing gambler who works at a riverboat casino with his girlfriend in Missouri. After a fortuneteller implies he’ll get lucky with a red-headed woman, his girlfriend becomes jealous and a love triangle is born. Elvis is outstandingly lively in this western comedy and uses his music to brighten an already vibrant setting. The major critical consensus was that Frankie and Johnny was a perfect vehicle for Elvis’s music career, despite the uninspired narrative and his lack of chemistry with Donna Douglas. The true story of Elvis Presley’s upbringing in an impoverished sector of Mississippi is advantageous for this film and helps bring his character to life.

10. Wild In The Country (1961)

This feature is another Elvis adaptation of a critically acclaimed novel. Wild in the Country follows the story of Glenn (Presley), a troubled man who must go to counseling after instigating a huge fight with his brother. Rumors spread that Glenn is romantically involved with his counselor Irene (Hope Lange) and his reputation spins out of control. Critics deemed the film well-paced, but Elvis’ performance was labeled “callow” by The New York Times. The script itself is genuinely dramatic and effective but Elvis’ serious acting never gets a chance to shine against his musical scenes.

9. Loving You (1957)

Elvis Presley’s first major role in a film was in director Hal Kenter’s 1957 musical Loving You. Elvis’ manager Colonel Tom Parker nudged Paramount to expand the script which helped make this film Presley’s first step into big starring roles in Hollywood. Critic and public opinion concurred that Elvis raised the bar with his engaging performance as Deke, a working-class man who is discovered for his musical talents and given the chance to become a star. Loving You has excellent direction for its romance and comedy. It is made even better by featuring classic Presley songs such as (Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear and, of course, Loving you.

8. The Trouble With Girls (1969)

Elvis confirmed in The Trouble With Girls that he could deliver a great performance in the final stretch of his Hollywood career. Elvis plays Walter, a manager of a troupe of entertainers who begins to fret that a union is being formed between his employees. It is fascinating to see Elvis Presley acting in a more enigmatic plot that focuses on subjects of murder, betrayal, and politics. Though the box office was poorer than expected, the film garnered a cult following especially during its release to drive-ins. The Trouble With Girls strikes a perfect balance between comedy and drama. Elvis proved, perhaps too late in his acting career, that he could successfully come across as daunting and dominant rather than as a purely guileless playboy.

7. Love Me Tender (1956)

Elvis’ film debut was in Robert D. Webb’s Love Me Tender. The plot revolves around a group of confederate soldiers who decide to rob a Union train. It is the only feature film Elvis did not earn top billing. However, the infamous rock singer Elvis Presley’s first acting performance stood out and proved to critics and audiences alike that he was deserving of bigger movie roles. The quintessential Presley song Love Me Tender transforms the film from a standard western film into a dreamy experience filled with romanticism. It isn’t his best work but undeniably one of the most memorable ones.

6. Kid Galahad (1962)

One of Elvis’ most critically acclaimed films is the reboot of Kid Galahad, a boxing musical directed by Phil Karlson. The story follows Walter, a broke man who takes the job of a sparring partner to make money. The manager of the gym believes he will make a good fighter in the boxing ring and trains him. Despite critics hailing Elvis’ acting as the best dramatic performance in his career, it was majorly accepted he was miscast as a boxer due to his lack of ferocity. Action film star Charles Bronson and Elvis’ other experienced co-stars have to do a lot of heavy lifting to make the story suspenseful. It’s a well-executed remake but never quite meets the high bar the original film set.

5. Flaming Star (1960)

In Flaming Star, Elvis plays a man named Pacer Burton who lives on the Texas Frontier with his white father and Kiowa mother. Racial tension escalates when a group of racists prevents Burton’s mother from getting medical treatment, causing her death. Flaming Star offered Elvis an early start at his sought-after dramatic performances. His stormy onscreen chemistry with Steve Forrest, who plays Burton’s brother, shows the steady improvement he was already making as an actor. Though the western’s reception was wonderful, many critics had issues with the story’s pacing.

4. G.I. Blues (1960)

Elvis Presley’s inspiring character Tulsa McLean in G.I. Blues has dreams of opening a nightclub after he leaves his station in West Germany. Presley was fresh out of his military career when he starred in the musical. His time enlisted gave him the demeanor and knowledge needed to portray an incredibly dynamic character. Critic reviews were mixed but the film was successful overall at the box office and with Elvis’ fans. It was nominated for two Grammy awards due to its rhapsodic soundtrack. The music itself, namely the classic song “Blue Suede Shoes,” is the component that truly breathes life into this military flick.

3. Jailhouse Rock (1957)

Director Richard Thorpe’s musical drama Jailhouse Rock follows Vince Everett’s (Presley) wrongful incarceration and the man he meets in prison who believes he has a future in the music industry. Jailhouse Rock is likely a more popular song than film, modernly covered in shows like Riverdale, but the song’s timeless rhythm works in tandem with the film’s crisp set design and plot structure to create a true Hollywood classic. It isn’t seamless, with Presley’s performance hinging on his stage persona, but the movie has rightfully been preserved by the National Film Registry for its undeniable influence on pop culture. It nonetheless received mixed reviews since Elvis’ electric dancing style was still considered salacious and obscene at the time.

2. King Creole (1958)

According to Elvis Presley, Danny Fisher from King Creole was his favorite role he ever played in the movies. Fisher jumps into a life of crime when he can’t find a job but is soon discovered for his musical talents. Michael Curtiz’s film exemplifies a perfect blend of genres. It serves perfectly as a Hollywood glamourized rom-com, a foot-stomping musical, and an empowering drama. Presley holds up well next to his experienced co-stars and manages to exude real humanity from his rebel character. Critics responded appreciably to King Creole which gave Elvis more traction to continue climbing that career ladder.

1. Viva Las Vegas (1964)

Director George Sidney’s musical film Viva Las Vegas stars Elvis Presley and Ann-Margret as the lead romance. Lucky Jackson (Presley) goes to Vegas with the intention of winning enough money to buy a car that will help him win the Grand Prix. Instead, he meets a beautiful swim instructor (Margaret) who he quickly falls for. It turned out to be one of Metro-Goldwyn Mayer’s most profitable investments because of its incredible gross of over 9,000,000 dollars at the box office. Elvis and Ann-Margret’s off-screen affair added to their incredible on-screen chemistry and is just one of the many reasons Viva Las Vegas has grown a cult following and become one of Elvis’ most popular films. It has also been critically reviewed as possibly his best feature film. The movie can be considered lightning in a bottle since Sidney’s vibrant and animated directing, Elvis Presley’s sex appeal, and the enduring soundtrack work together to create a perfect experience in entertainment.

Elvis Presley has left an undeniable mark on pop culture and in the music industry, but the period he shined as a movie star hasn’t been forgotten. While director Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis doesn’t touch deeply on his Hollywood career, acting was one of Elvis’ biggest passions and his feature films should be regarded for their worth then and now. This collection of films comprised every movie Elvis Presley starred in, ranked from worst to best.