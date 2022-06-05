All Eikon characters are featured in the new Final Fantasy 16 trailer

Square Enix unveiled the latest trailer for Final Fantasy XVI during the Sony State of Play event in June 2022. The latest FF16 trailer features footage of the gameplay and plot, as well as the release window of the game in the summer of 2023. The trailer showed some familiar characters from the original trailer, as well as revealed some new characters and Akons that will appear in the full version of the game.

In the FF16 world, the summoned monsters from the Final Fantasy series are known as Akons, and they play an important role in the story. For some reason, Akon cannot appear in the world by themselves. It is implied that there is a limited amount of ether in the world, which reflects a similar situation in the FF14 world, where Primitives have problems with manifestation without a large amount of ether. Instead, FF16 Eikons transfer their powers to Dominants, who are people to whom this power is given at birth. Dominants have demonstrated various abilities, such as the Phoenix Dominant, who has healing abilities, and the Titan Dominant, who protects his body with crystal—like armor, but the most frightening abilities of Dominants are their ability to transform into their Eikons, which leads to kaiju-style battles on the lands of Valistea.

The original FF16 trailer shows Clive Rosfield (the main character of the game), his brother Joshua (the dominant Phoenix Akon) and Jill Warwick living in their house. Phoenix, Shiva, Ifrit and Titan Akons were also featured in the first trailer. In the new FF16 trailer, four new akons were shown, all of which are familiar calls from previous games, as well as two Dominants of Valistea.

Final Fantasy 16 includes Hugo Krupka, Dominant Of Titan

Hugo Kupka is the Dominant Titan, one of the new characters of Final Fantasy 16, living in the Dhalmek Republic. Titan Akon appeared in the original FF16 trailer, and a massive armored knight was also seen, which is probably Hugo fighting on the battlefield, but it’s not 100% clear if it should be him. The Dhalmek Republic consists of five nations, which are governed by a parliament consisting of members of each state. The dominant gets a hereditary seat on the council, and Kupka is a permanent economic adviser who physically suppresses other members of parliament during the meeting. Kupka was unaware of his Dominant status in his youth, as he served as an infantryman for many years before awakening his bond with the Titan Eikon. Since then, he has used his position to acquire wealth and power, but it is said that meeting the Dominant Garuda changes his outlook on life.

Benedicta Harman dominates Garuda in FF16

Benedicta Harman, the dominant Garuda whose FF16 story and concept art are featured on the game’s website, hails from the Kingdom of Valoed. Technically, she appeared in the original trailer of the game, but remained nameless, her connection with Garuda was not shown, and there was no information about her on the official FF16 website. Fans now know a lot more about her after the State of Play event and an update on the FF16 website. Benedicta is the commander of Valoed’s intelligence, and she is currently on a mission to find Akon of Fire. The kingdom of Valoed is described as a harsh nation ruling the eastern part of Valistea, as there are numerous uprisings among orcs and beastmen in the region. It is said that the King of Valoeda is also a Dominant, although it is unclear which Eikon he is associated with. Benedkita is described as heartless and ruthless, and it is said that her encounter with the Crowd had a profound effect on him.

Bahamut Returns in Final Fantasy 16

No wonder: Bahamut will appear as one of the Eikons in FF16. Bahamut is one of the most popular recurring summoned characters in the Final Fantasy series, so he was always destined to play a prominent role in FF16. Bahamut was even added to the FF7 Remake, despite the fact that he appeared much later in the original FF7 story.

In FF16, Bahamut’s form is very similar to that of his other incarnations, as he is a dragon with a color scheme of indigo and black, and it is shown that he uses his signature “Mega Flash” ability in battle. The trailer also shows Bahamut fighting Odin, with the latter deflecting attacks with his breath with his blade, proving that there are akons in the FF16 world as powerful as the dragon king.

One is another recurring character returning to FF16

Odin is a recurring summon in the Final Fantasy series, with the ability to instantly kill his enemies. Odin’s main trick is his “Zantetsuken” ability, which can kill enemies with one blow, although the attack may miss.