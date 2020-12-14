All Disney plans for the future: Marvel, Star Wars

If it depends on Disney, the coming years will have a lot of new content for fans of Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar, in addition to the productions of the studio itself. The entertainment giant has released an updated list of future releases from its major studios, starting with the launch of Star +, a new streaming brand, which will offer an entertainment line focused on the adult audience. In addition to the films and series that should be left out of Disney +, the new service will also feature live sports programming.

Marvel

The MCU appeared in full force at the event, with Kevin Feige revealing new productions, confirming dates and updating other details about the Marvel cinematic universe. The first update is about Black Panther 2. The production has been confirmed, and is expected to hit theaters on July 8, 2022, with Ryan Coogler returning to direct. However, the main novelty is that the studio has no plans to replace actor Chadwick Boseman – who died in August this year – as T’Challa.

Another important announcement was the confirmation of the pre-production of Fantastic Four, which will have Jon Watts (Spider-Man: Far from Home) in the direction. The main group of Marvel heroes may at last join the MCU, but there is no further information about the project so far.

Meanwhile, Thor: Love and Thunder will have Christian Bale in the role of the villain Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods. Taika Waititi returns to the direction and the feature will show the passage of the Mjölnir hammer to Jane Foster (Natalie Portman).

But the event also featured important trailers. The series coming to Disney +, starting in 2021, had their first previews released, highlighting the action scenes in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the breakdown of reality in WandaVision and the god of cheating trying to get rid of a strange prison in Loki .

Star Wars

One of the most popular entertainment franchises still has a lot to offer fans. Star Wars also had a lot of announcements, starting with Hayden Christensen’s casting as Darth Vader in the Obi-Wan series. The actor, who played Anakin in the prequel trilogy, will again take on the helmet of the most iconic villain in pop culture.

Fans of The Clone Wars animation can also celebrate. Ahsoka, Andor and Rangers of The New Republic will be a series starring the character, which will be played by Rosario Dawson. The series will be produced by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni and will be set in the same period as The Mandalorian.

Finally, there was still time to confirm the participation of Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman) in charge of Star Wars: Rogue Squadron. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on Christmas 2023 and will be the first time that a feature film in the franchise will be directed by a woman.

