All details about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 shared

At the Galaxy Unpacked event held at the beginning of August, Samsung made a preview of its new generation foldable phone Galaxy Z Fold 2. However, the company has stated that we should wait for the beginning of September to reveal more information about this phone. The expected time has come and Samsung shared all the details about the Z Fold 2 at its Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event.

Samsung, which entered the foldable phone arena with the Galaxy Fold last year, first applied the experience it got from its first attempt to the Galaxy Z Flip model we saw earlier this year. Thanks to the renewed hinge design and fiber-bristle brush system, dust and similar particles were prevented from escaping to the mechanism inside, and the screen was allowed to open at different angles. We see that these are also in the camera mechanism of Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Apart from that, one of the most important innovations of Galaxy Z Fold 2 is its outer screen. The cover screen, which has a corner-to-corner length of 6.23 inches, incorporates Super AMOLED display technology. The 25: 9 aspect ratio screen offers both high sharpness and a vivid visual experience with a resolution of 816 x 2260 pixels. We see that the camera hole is centered at the top of the screen.

It offers a wider viewing area thanks to its frame, which is thinned by 27 percent on the screen inside and the camera hole placed. This screen, which has a length of 7.6 inches from corner to corner, contains Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology and in this respect it coincides with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Screen resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels. It supports 120 Hz refresh rate, but the refresh rate is dynamically adjusted depending on the content. HDR10 + support is also among the main features of the inner foldable screen.

A good sound system accompanies the high visual experience offered by both the outer and inner screens. According to Samsung, stereo sound output is provided thanks to the speakers placed on the lower and upper edges.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 camera features

When we look at the camera side, we see that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 has a total of five cameras. There are three cameras on the back. These are embedded in a module similar to the Galaxy Note 20 series. All three cameras have a resolution of 12 megapixels and next to the main camera there are telephoto and ultra wide-angle cameras. 10 Megapixel resolution cameras with the same features are placed in the camera holes on the cover screen and the inner foldable screen. 4K video recording is among the features offered by every camera. You can take high quality shots, especially using the professional video mode with the rear camera system. In addition, thanks to the feature called Auto Framing, you can follow the subject without moving the Z Fold 2 with the help of artificial intelligence. We also see shooting modes such as Night Mode and Single Shot.

When we look at the components inside, we see that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is quite powerful. Qualcomm’s top-class processor Snapdragon 865 Plus, announced in the summer, is available on this phone. This high performance processor is accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory. There is no memory card slot in the phone. The fingerprint reader is placed on the power button on the side. It has a battery with a capacity of 4500 mAh. There are also battery features we see in Samsung’s high-end Android phones, such as fast charging, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

As we mentioned above, Galaxy Z Fold 2 has a redesigned hinge structure. This structure allows the foldable screen to stand at different angles. This enriches the ways of using the foldable phone. Thanks to the mode called Flex mode, you can put Z Fold 2 into different forms and use them in different places in these ways. For example, when you want to watch something, you can open the screen 135 degrees, you can see the video in the upper screen area and the playback controls in the lower area. Or, in the Camera application, you can set the screen at different angles and fix it to a place, so that you can take quick shots or selfie photos more easily. In this case, one half of the screen displays the viewfinder and the other half displays the controls. There are also possibilities to use the cover screen when taking a selfie with the rear cameras or to have a person see his / her own image on the cover screen while taking a photo.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 multi window features

Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with Android 10 installed. On top of that, the Samsung One UI 2.5 user interface works. The screen outside has a user interface that we are used to from high-end Samsung phones such as Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and S20 Ultra. The inner screen, on the other hand, offers a wider working area thanks to its larger area. What they offer on the multitasking side is also wider. Within the scope of the feature that we can call as Interactive Multi Window, you can open three applications at the same time on the foldable screen and shape their arrangement on the screen according to your wishes. The App Pair feature allows you to save the apps we open in different windows at the same time as a group and reopen them later with a single click. You can drag and drop content and files between different windows. On the other hand, the Split Screen Capture feature allows you to determine which window to record when you take a screenshot.

Samsung underlines that Microsoft has made the necessary collaborations and efforts to provide a user interface compatible with the Z Fold 2 foldable screen in Microsoft’s Office applications and native applications.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with a metal and glass combination body. The foldable phone has two color options, mystical black and mystical bronze. The mystical bronze color comes in a matte and slightly rough finish, like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s mystical bronze color. Color options such as silver, red, blue and gold are selected for the hinge. Users abroad will be given the opportunity to choose one of these colors. Also, Thom Browne Edition version of Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be on sale abroad.



