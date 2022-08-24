All Destiny 2 extensions are free for a limited time

Developer Bungie recently held a Destiny 2 presentation. The event gave gamers an idea of what to expect in the coming days, including a new pirate season and content for Destiny 2.

One of the most high-profile announcements was a new expansion for Destiny 2 called Lightfall. The expansion will be released early next year, giving the luthor shooter players more room for reflection when it comes out. Those who did not pass the previous story campaigns will now have a chance to catch up next week to prepare for Lightfall.

Bungie has announced that all current Destiny 2 expansions are available for free play until August 30th. Gamers will be able to play Shadowkeep, Beyond Light and The Witch Queen along with all related quests and content for free. The offer is available for all platforms on which the shooter is available, allowing any game owner to access the old extensions regardless of what they are playing on. This is a great opportunity for those who have not had the opportunity to get acquainted with the old content and want to try it without opening their wallets.

Bungie clarified that not all Destiny 2 content will be available for free. The current season pass, the Dungeon Key, the Rejected content set and the 30th Anniversary set have yet to be purchased. However, those who play Destiny 2 through the Epic Games Store can get the 30th Anniversary Pack for free for a limited time.

It has been announced that there will be no more expansion in Destiny 2. During the demonstration of the game, which was held by Bungie, general manager Justin Truman said that the team is working on the game engine in the background. It turned out that the developer will no longer postpone the old story campaigns as new ones are released.

There was no word on whether the old expansions that had already been closed would return to the game, although the studio said that improvements in the game engine would allow the old expansions to be played for “many years.” This is great for new and returning players, as it will allow them to experience some key elements of the plot, rather than turning to knowledge masters to understand what is happening in the game’s plot as new additions are released and old ones are removed.

Destiny 2 is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.