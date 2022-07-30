All corporate ships that may appear in the 3rd season of “Star Trek: Picard”

Which version, or versions, of the USS Enterprise will appear in Star Trek: Picard season 3? The upcoming third and final season of Star Trek: Picard will finally reunite Jean Luc-Picard (Patrick Stewart) with the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Jonathan Frakes (Will Riker), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), Gates McFadden (Beverly Crusher), Michael Dorn (Worf), and LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge) will all be back in Picard season 3, as will Brent Spiner, who is playing a different role than Data (likely another member of the Soong family). In addition, they will be joined by Star Trek: Picard core cast members Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker) and Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine, who is now a Starfleet Commander).

Star Trek: Picard season 3’s teaser trailer was revealed during the Star Trek Universe Hall H panel at San Diego Comic Con. The teaser featured the new looks of the older TNG cast, including Worf sporting white hair. Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden appeared on stage at the panel, with Gates enthused that Picard season 3 is “the best” material she feels she has ever played as Dr. Beverly Crusher. Meanwhile, Stewart intrguingly revealed that they do return to the “original Enterprise” in Picard season 3, and he also hinted that there could be “multiple Enterprises” seen in the series. In its first two seasons, Star Trek: Picard has purposely avoided being set on the USS Enterprise as part of the series’ attempt to show how Jean-Luc Picard’s life has moved on after he gave up his most famous command. Instead, Star Trek: Picard has been principally set on the starship La Sirena and, later, the USS Stargazer, although the Enterprise-D was seen at the start of Star Trek: Picard season 1.

Of course, with the entire TNG cast reassembling for what is planned as the final farewell to the most popular Star Trek characters of their generation, the Enterprise has to play a role in Star Trek: Picard season 3. However, Picard season 3 is set in the early 25th century, so it’s been decades since the TNG crew served together on the Enterprise, and it’s unlikely any of them are still stationed on the flagship of the United Federation of Planets. Who the Captain of the Enterprise is now is one of the many questions Star Trek: Picard season 3 will hopefully answer, and it remains to be seen if Patrick Stewart’s comment about multiple Enterprises comes to pass. But here’s every logical possibility for which Enterprise could be seen in Star Trek: Picard season 3.

USS Enterprise-D

The starship most synonymous with Jean-Luc Picard and Star Trek: The Next Generation, the Enterprise-D is the iconic symbol of TNG. Captain Picard commanded the Enterprise-D for seven seasons of TNG and in Star Trek Generations, where it was destroyed. The D was last seen in Star Trek: Picard season 1, in Jean-Luc’s dream of playing poker with Data. How the Enterprise-D could appear in Star Trek: Picard season 3 remains to be seen, but presumably, this is the ship Patrick Stewart referred to when he said they were going back to the “original Enterprise.”

USS Enterprise-E

Captain Picard commanded the Enterprise-E in Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek Insurrection, and Star Trek: Nemesis. Picard gave up the E when he was promoted to Admiral and took the assignment to lead the Federation’s mission to rescue the Romulans from their star going supernova in Star Trek: Picard season 1’s backstory. The tie-in novel Star Trek: Picard: The Last Best Hope indicated that Worf was promoted to Captain and took over the Enterprise-E, but Star Trek: Picard season 3 will hopefully determine whether that information is actual canon. By Star Trek: Picard season 3, it’ll have been almost 30 years since the Enterprise-E was launched so the starship may be decommissioned by 2401.

USS Enterprise-F

Star Trek: Picard executive producer and showrunner Terry Matalas hinted on Twitter that it may be the Enterprise-F that’s seen for the first time in Picard season 3. In the beta canon of the Star Trek Online video game, the Enterprise-F is an Odyssey-class starship. Who the Captain of the Enterprise-F is in Star Trek: Picard season 3 remains to be seen, but according to Matalas, season 3 will not be set on the starship. It’s also possible that Patrick Stewart conflated the Enterprise-F with “the original Enterprise,” when he talked about the bridge having carpeting at Comic Con.

Kirk’s USS Enterprise

There is also an outside chance that the Constitution-class USS Enterprise NCC-1701 may appear in Star Trek: Picard season 3. The NCC-1701 Enterprise was destroyed over a hundred years before Star Trek: Picard season 3 and the Enterprise-A was decommissioned in the 2290s. Still, Kirk’s classic Star Trek: The Original Series bridge was recreated on the holodeck in TNG, and it’s possible Kirk’s Enterprise could be referenced if Star Trek: Picard season 3 chooses bow out by honoring the legacy of the Starship Enterprise and its greatest Captains, Kirk and Picard.