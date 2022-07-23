All contents of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice are cut out

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is usually considered an oddball among modern FromSoftware role-playing games. Since this is a more structured story than in other FromSoftware games, the focus is on the details of the dialogue between the Wolf and other non-player characters. This makes the key subjects and conversations in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice more important and important for bringing the story to the player, and the released game does a great job of telling the story of Sekiro and Kuro.

However, there are many cut-out elements and fragments of dialogues that could further expand the experience gained by the players. Most of these features have probably been removed to save time or make the game’s plot more focused, but there is some content cut from the final version of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which has quite important plot implications.

Unused Dragon Rot Pill

Sekiro fans are well aware of the disease that struck the earth after consuming dragon blood, known as Dragon Rot. This disease gradually begins to infect non-player characters all over the earth, as the player takes advantage of the resurrection powers granted to them by Kuro. The disease itself does not have a huge impact on the game, but it can eventually block certain quest chains if it is not stopped.

Fortunately, players can cure dragon rot with the Dragon Blood Drop item, which can be found all over the world or purchased from certain merchants. With a key item in hand, players can talk to Emma, who can create a cure and teach Wolf how to distribute it to everyone infected with the disease using the sculptor’s game idols. But a Drop of Dragon Blood was not the original method of treating Dragon Rot.

The original medicine was called the Dragon Rot Pill, an item created by Emma that required the use of some Wolf resurrection abilities. Since this item never appeared in the full game, it’s unclear exactly how it affected the Wolf’s abilities, but fans who discovered Dragon Rot Pellets also found some dialogue options.

Unlike a Drop of Dragon’s Blood, which could be used in any Carver’s Idol to cure all NPCs infected with the disease, the pellets required the Wolf to speak to each character individually. This is a more difficult task, and that’s probably why the final version of the game changed the way of treatment, but communicating with non-player characters created a unique dialogue. While most NPCs thank Wolf for the treatment, the most notable interaction is with Doujun, who is skeptical about the origin of the ball, before eventually taking the medicine and praising Emma for her medical prowess. Although the final version of the Dragonrot medication is more time-efficient, it would be interesting to see an individual reaction to the medication.

Peddler Anayama and Kotaro

Another cut—out content dedicated to Dragon Rot is the Wolf’s interaction with Anayama the merchant, and then with his companion Kotaro. Players recognize Anayama as a thief who was initially met on the outskirts of Asina, but then he moves to Asina Castle to act as a merchant and information intermediary. If players follow Anayama and Kotaro’s quest line, they will eventually be sold a bill of exchange one sen before Anayama dies. However, the cut-out content slightly changed Wolf’s interaction with Anayama.

If Anayama and Kotaro were infected with dragon rot, players could inject medicine with dragon rot pellets, which would open up a new dialogue. The curious part of this interaction is that Anayama would refuse to just take the ball, so in the game Wolf sold it to him for one sen. After the couple is hit by the forces invading Asina Castle, Anayama offers to sell his promissory note to the Wolf for one sen, effectively returning the money the merchant took from the Wolf in exchange for saving his life. Although this interaction has little to do with the main story, the original version seems more sentimental than the final one. However, it was probably carved along with unused dragon rot pellets.

Dragon’s Eye

Fans of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will notice Wolf’s interesting appearance, especially the right side of his head with white coloring above his eyes and hair. Although Emma comments on the Wolf’s appearance, she only claims that it is a byproduct of using the Dragon’s Legacy. However, there is an abridged dialogue with Emma that delves deeper into the possible meaning of Wolf’s discolored face.

In this abbreviated conversation, Emma refers to the Wolf’s white eye as the Dragon’s Eye and describes it as a side effect of using the Dragon’s Legacy, which causes the user’s blood to stagnate. Players should take into account that Dragon Rot is also described as blood stagnation in people who are near the Dragon Heritage user, so the Dragon’s Eye seems to be a similar disease.