All Christmas emojis to decorate your WhatsApp messages

WhatsApp will add more than 100 emojis so you can personalize your Christmas messages this season Find the Christmas collection easily on Whatsapp Web!

We are on the eve of Christmas and WhatsApp knows it, which is why it has included the new Christmas-themed emojis, which will allow you to communicate with your loved ones in a very fun and original way.

These new creations will give you the possibility to send messages to your loved ones full of good wishes for these difficult moments in which we will have to hug them from a distance to celebrate more Christmas together.

According to WABetaInfo, 115 emojis will be released, related to Christmas and winter characters.

How to get the new Christmas emojis?

The new WhatsApp update has these fun emojis, you will have the possibility to access more than 110 new emojis, these include animals such as a polar bear, a seal and a cat, characters dressed in a Christmas way, food, veiled women, men . in suits, among many others.

We can see that these will be added with other existing emojis of the time, such as Santa Claus and the Christmas tree.

It is expected that in the next few dates they will be available to everyone, both for iOS and Android. When the update 2.20.206.11 is downloaded, they will appear automatically.

Christmas emoji collection

Christmas is one of the main Christian holidays associated with the birth of the Christ, Child of the Virgin Mary, which is celebrated on December 25, and in some countries of the world on January 7.

On this day, people from all over the world gather with their families to remember the birth of the Savior.

In La Verdad Noticias we share some interesting facts:

The difference between the dates to celebrate Christmas is explained by different chronological systems. So, December 25 is the holiday according to the Gregorian calendar, and January 7 is the date according to the Julian calendar.

Most people think that the song “Jingle Bells” was written for Christmas Day, but it wasn’t. It was created for Thanksgiving.

Christmas story

Do you think more icons were needed? Knowing the meaning of this celebration will allow you to choose the correct emojis to send your good wishes through WhatsApp Web, plus you will be able to understand why some are part of the Christmas collection and others are simply left out.

According to Christian doctrine, on this day Jesus Christ was born in the city of Bethlehem. This event took place approximately between the 12th and 7th centuries BC.

The birth of the Son of God was described by two evangelists who were the apostles Matthew and Luke. Religious texts say that the Virgin Mary and her husband Joseph came to Bethlehem for the population census, and were forced to spend the night in a stable for cattle. It was here that the sacrament of the birth of Jesus took place.

Christmas traditions and symbols

By tradition, before the Christmas nativity scenes with the image of the Holy Family, the Magi, angels and animals are erected in churches and temples. And on a feast day after the solemn divine service, the religious gather with the whole family at the Christmas table.

The main symbols of the holiday are the Christmas tree, the star of Bethlehem, the image of the Virgin Mary and the baby.

One of the main symbols of Christmas is Santa Claus, a fabulous folk character who gives children gifts for Christmas. Its prototype is Saint Nicholas the Wonder Worker, who secretly gave gifts to children from poor families. The exact place of birth of Claus is unknown, some believe that he was born in Lapland, while others think that in the vicinity of the North Pole.



