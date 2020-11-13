All Buttons in Instagram Are Changing

Adam Mosseri, the CEO of Instagram, shared a video showing the new homepage layout of social media platforms in his post today. The Discover and Like buttons by the video have been moved to the top.

Instagram, one of the most used social media platforms in the world, is going through an extremely comprehensive interface change. With the new update coming to the main screen of the application, many buttons have changed. In addition, the new update, which adds new buttons to the homepage, will highlight the Reels and shopping feature more.

For the moment, in the update to Instagram’s Android Beta application, the Discover and Like buttons have been moved from their lower parts to the top of the DM button. These two buttons were replaced by Reels and Shopping buttons.

Sharing from the president of Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHgOYvQJRUJ/?utm_source=ig_embed

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, who announced the changes made in place of the buttons with a video on his Instagram account, showed us how the Instagram will look after the new update. “How did it start and how is it going?” Mosseri also made a statement as, and did not make a statement about when the update will come to stable versions.

Instagram users are reactive to the new update

Thousands of Instagram users, who first saw this update, which started to surface last month, reacted to Facebook due to the changes. Users who are satisfied with its old look do not want more buttons on Instagram’s home page.

However, we have started to see that Instagram frequently adds new features. Reels who came to compete with TikTok and the Shopping feature that came to make it easier for people to shop and sell their products attracted attention. The company continues to work on a new interface to use these new features more. So did you guys like this new Instagram homepage layout? You can share your thoughts with us in the comments section.



