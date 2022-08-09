All bonuses for pre-ordering Platoon 3

Splatoon 3 is released on September 9, 2022 on the Nintendo Switch. The series is well known for its energetic online multiplayer matches, but also always has a story mode for players. Many fans are delighted with what the trailers have already shown, from the updated Salmon Run cooperative mode to the classic Turf War game mode. As before, players will also be able to create their own character, choosing between inklings and octopuses.

The time for pre-ordering Splatoon 3 is running out and there are some bonuses for pre-ordering. There are products in various stores that will be delivered with pre-order. These stores include My Nintendo Store in the UK, ShopTo, The Game Collection, Walmart, GameStop and Best Buy.

Incling 9 inches plush

To get a 9-inch plush toy with the option to choose between neon green, pink, purple and blue, Splatoon 3 must be pre-ordered at Walmart. They can be ordered online on the Walmart website with the addition of a color selection. a loop is attached to them, allowing them to hang.

The offer is exclusive online, so plush toys are not awarded for pre-orders made in person.

A set of stickers

For those who want to get a pre—order sticker pack, the place to get Splatoon 3 is GameStop. The sticker bonus was announced on GameStop’s Twitter account with a photo of a sticker sheet with six different drawings. It is not known whether the set of stickers is being exhausted or additional sheets will be included.

Stickers cannot be purchased separately, they are only available for pre-order. Pre-orders are available both online and in person.

Sports bag and Squid pin

A sports bag and a bonus pin are available at the My Nintendo Store UK. It was noted that the number of items is limited, so there is a small chance that they will not be available for those who are late with a pre-order. The bag in the photo is decorated with the iconic Splatoon design with a cute octopus in the corner.

Judging by the picture next to the bag, the pin hints that it is a yellow suspicious squid. The size of the pin is unknown.

Key rings with the image of an octopus and a squid

Octopus and Squid key rings are available for pre-order in two different online stores. The first is The Game Collection Store, the second is ShopTo. The size of the key chains is unknown, and it seems that the colors are limited to dark blue for octopus and neon yellow for squid.

For most purchases, the buyer can choose one of two key chains.

Incling Keychain

Finally, there is another keychain available by pre-order. It is a yellow suspicion in humanoid form, armed with a bow and arrow. This offer is valid through Best Buy pre-orders. The keychain definitely comes with pre-orders online, but it’s not known if it’s included in in-store orders.

Like others, the keychain stock is limited. There is also a possibility that it will be delivered separately from the game, but will be automatically added when you purchase the game by pre-order.

