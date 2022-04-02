All attention today on these 14 altcoins: here is a list of what will happen!

On the first day of the weekend, while bitcoin and other altcoin projects are trying to revive, innovations in the ecosystem do not stop. So, what changes have occurred/will occur in which altcoin today? Here are the details…

There are significant changes in these altcoin projects

HUPAYX (HPX) will conduct an airdrop. Participants are randomly given a Taycan Egg NFT egg.

KuCoin listed Keep3rV1 (KP3R) with a pair of Tether (USDT) at 13:00 Turkish time.

KuCoin listed a chain (XCN) with a pair of USDT and BTC at 12:00 CET.

KuCoin listed LooksRare (LOOKS) with a pair of USDT at 11:00.

As we also reported to Somagnews, STEPN (GMT), to which the analyst of the Altcoin Daily channel drew attention, will hold a question and answer event today.

LBank lists Ultima PLC (PLCU) with a pair of USDT.

XT.COM posted a Law Token (LAW) with a pair of USDT at 13:00 CEST.

LBank places Lilly Finance (LY) with a pair of USDT.

MEXC listed BTRIPS (BTR) with a pair of USDT at 11:00 CEST.

MEXC Global is hosting Cult DAO (CULT) with a pair of USDT at 17:00 CEST.

Uquid Coin (UQC) will hold an event to launch the metaverse.

Phala Network (PHA) will be broadcast live on Twitter Spaces.

MEXC Global places Covenant (COVN) in the USDT pair at 14:00 Turkish time.

MEXC Global places xWIN Finance (XWIN) in the USDT pair at 16:00 CET.

The latest market situation

The past week began with a noticeable increase in the price of bitcoin, as the asset rose from $45,000 to just under $48,000, reaching its highest price since early January. At first he could not pass this level, but a day later he succeeded. Having reached a three-month high, the cryptocurrency stopped for the next few days, holding from $47,000 to $48,000.

The situation changed on March 31, when BTC dropped from $47,700 to just over $44,000 in a matter of hours. However, Bitcoin reacted well to this price drop and almost instantly began to rise in price. Thus, a few hours ago, he broke the $47,000 mark. Despite the decline to $46,600 at the time of writing these lines, BTC has still gained more than 3 percent for the day.