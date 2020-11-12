All Assassin’s Creed Valhalla armor; how to get

We explain how to get all the armor sets in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at 100% to complete the game and get Platinum.

Even the bravest Vikings need protection in certain parts of the body. And if this is not the case, wearing a colorful cape will always help us aesthetically. In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla there are a multitude of armor sets that grant us varied benefits for every occasion. In addition, all the pieces can be improved in the blacksmith in exchange for certain materials such as bronze or silver ingots. If you don’t want to miss any details of the Ubisoft title, we encourage you to visit our complete guide and continue reading.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla full guide cheats tips collectibles

Thor’s armor set

It is the most coveted set of the title, since we will need to have it if we want to get the famous hammer of Thor. Of course, we will have to wait for the last bars of the game, since we will need at least level 300 for some of the steps to follow.

These are the benefits that the set gives:

Increases speed when you paralyze an enemy

Increase the amount of paralysis.

Steps to get the parts:

Defeat the three daughters of Lerion (who are distributed between Grantebridgescire and East Anglia). In addition to the first three pieces of the set (Thor’s bracelets, tunic and pants) in each one we will obtain a dagger, which we will have to place in a statue that is inside a cave in East Anglia. In this way we will obtain the fourth piece of armor, Thor’s helmet.

To get the cloak of the Norse god we will have to eliminate the 45 members of the Ancestral Order and, later, return to the Office of the Hidden in Hytham to obtain it.



