All about The Game Awards 2020: date, time, games

This December 11 at 01:00 (Spanish peninsular time) we will know the winners of the prizes and more than a dozen announcements.

The Game Awards 2020 is getting closer and closer. The most media awards gala of the year in the video game sector will take place on the night of Thursday to Friday, December 11, specifically from 01:00 AM (Spanish peninsular time), so that we know who the Game of the Year (GOTY) as well as the rest of the winners of a ceremony with more than twenty categories. Let us know all the details regarding its date, time, confirmed game announcements and the complete list of nominees. You can follow it live with MeriStation.

The Game Awards 2020: presenters, guests and possible announcements

As in recent editions, well-known faces from the world of video games, sports or the cinematographic arts will be in charge of presenting and distributing each award. We talk about personalities like Gal Gadot, Brie Larson, Christopher Nolan, Lyn Inaizumi, Josef Fares, Nolan North, John David Washington and Reggie Fils-Aime, among many others.

All the big companies are involved, and that translates into advertisements, games, surprises. Information, in short, that will encourage us to see the gala beyond the mere delivery of awards.

Works like Dragon Age 4 have new features, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will present its third season, while Among Us will do the same with its new map. For its part, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will show us the first gameplay of its first season, and others like It Takes Two, by Josef Fares, will be seen with their first video. In total, we will have “between 12 and 15 premieres.” Will they live up to a year ago? In 2019 Xbox Series X was presented in a surprising way. Names like Elden Ring, from FromSoftware, which we have not known about for a long time, are loud.

The Game Awards 2020: where to watch it, schedule and duration

In addition to the MeriStation YouTube channel, where we will broadcast live the awards gala of The Game Awards 2020, from the website you will be able to know all the news of the announcements anticipated by the organization itself in MeriStation. The news section will be ready publishing all the news to the minute. TGA’s official Twitch channel is the official method to follow it live (in English), while our YouTube channel will feature a voiceover in Spanish by Salva Fernàndez and Francisco Alberto Serrano.



