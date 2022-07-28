All about the career of Daniel Durston from BB 24 as an Elvis tribute artist

Daniel Durston, a guest of Big Brother 24, is an award-winning performer dedicated to the memory of Elvis Presley. Daniel is a 35—year-old actor, musician and performer in Las Vegas, originally from Ontario, California. At the premiere of Big Brother 24, the guests moved into the BB Motel, and Daniel won two contests. Winning the Hanging Tough competition, in which players had to hold on to a T-shirt that lifted them off the ground without falling, earned him a place in the Head of the Family (HOH) competition. He won this game, too, by first putting together a puzzle with his drum kit, and taking the place of the first HOH of the season. However, a twist with the boss behind the scenes could ruin Daniel HOH’s plans.

Before he entered the house of Big Brother 24, Daniel performed and acted in many productions. According to his official website, Daniel is a member of Actor’s Equity and plays bass. He performed on several tours, including the Make it in America Tour: Victoria Justice & Max Schneider, where he played bass guitar and sang. He also played bass guitar in several other productions, including the Broadway national tour of the musical Memphis, Flashdance the Musical: National Tour, For the Record: The Brat Pack on board the ship The Escape from the Norwegian Cruise Line and For the Record. Live broadcast: Scorsese. He also played bass and sang in the rock band Palaye Royale during the Vans Warped Tour.

Despite all his accolades, Daniel is well known for his work as an award-winning performer dedicated to Elvis. The guest of “Big Brother 24” Daniel took second place in the competition “Elvis Impersonator” at the casino San Manuel. He headlined the longest running show in Las Vegas, Legends in Concert, playing 1950s Elvis. His biography page on the Legends in Concert website states that he studied both the person and the artist that Elvis was. With Elvis, Daniel has “a very similar upbringing related to religion, music, family tragedies and lack of financial security,” as well as most of the same ethnicity, “including his Indian blood, derived from the surname Smith.” All of this “helped Daniel understand and humanize the superstar to better understand who he really was.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, from 2016 to 2019, Daniel spent three years performing as Elvis of the 1950s in the national tour of the Broadway musical Million Dollar Quartet. He also played a role in regional theatrical productions of the musical and the world premiere of The Million Dollar Christmas Quartet. In addition, the participant of “Big Brother 24” played Elvis in the truTV show “Adam destroys everything” and at the American premiere of the musical “Elvis”. Daniel also created the original tribute concert of The King & Marilyn and played a major role in it. This is the only tribute show in which Elvis and Marilyn Monroe perform together on stage. On his Instagram page, Daniel shared a lot of videos in which he sings as Elvis. He even performed the classic Elvis song “Heartbreak Hotel”. He also has videos in which he sings modern songs in the style of Elvis, including “Stay Together for the Kids” by Blink-182 and “Shut Up and Dance” by Walk the Moon. Daniel can be hired as an Elvis tribute artist in person and in a cameo.

Before Big Brother 24, Daniel played the king of rock and roll in many productions. As the first HOH, he proved himself to rule his Big Brother housemates from the very beginning. Let’s hope he continues his winning streak and the BB Motel doesn’t turn into a Heartbreak Hotel for tribute artist Elvis Daniel.