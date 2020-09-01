All about Just Dance 2021: release date

Just Dance 2021 was recently revealed during the Nintendo Direct conference with some of its music and news. Despite being featured on a Nintendo broadcast, this is the first chapter of the Ubisoft dance series that does not reach the Nintendo Wii.

Just Dance 2021 is scheduled for release on November 12 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One and Google Stadia, with free digital upgrades for PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X. In the United States, the game disembarks for the price of US $ 49.99 (about R $ 274, in direct conversion and without taxes).

The full song list includes 40 songs, but only 11 have been released so far. The selection brings success such as “Dance Monkey” by Tones And I, “Feel Special” by Twice, “All the good girls go to hell” by Billie Eilish, “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa, among others.

Among the chosen ones, eight songs are aimed at children in Kids Mode, with lyrics and choreography suitable for all ages. When purchasing the game, users also receive a free month of Just Dance Unlimited service that offers more than 550 dance songs.

Among the game modes, there is a new “Quickplay”, which selects a random list for the player; the “Sweat Mode”, to dance with a focus on exercising; and a “Coop” mode, to dance with your friends. The competitive “World Dance Floor” mode also returns with online contests to see who is the best in dance. As with other titles in the series, users can use their smartphones as a controller when downloading the Just Dance Controller app for Android or iPhone (iOS).



