All about Dear.M, the new drama starring NCT’s Jaehyun

Dear.M ’is the new Korean drama in which NCT’s Jaehyun will make his debut as a lead, the series is the spin off of the web drama‘ Love Playlist ’.

These last months of the year will surprise drama lovers, as many South Korean productions will hit the screens and you will be able to witness various endearing stories, characters with whom you will identify and steal your heart.

At the beginning of September, the KBS television and radio network announced the launch of their new drama ‘Dear.M’, a very interesting series that the plot will catch you right away and that represents the debut as a lead of NCT’s Jaehyun.

‘Dear.M’ is the spin off of the successful K-drama web ‘Love Playlist’, which has several seasons and was broadcast through the Naver TV Cast and VLive platforms from 2017 to 2019, having a great reception among fans who enjoy cute and romance stories.

The new drama takes place at Seoyeon University, students must solve the mystery of ‘M’, a user of an online community who posts anonymously. ‘M’ will spread some rumors and comments about the students on campus, so the kids will have to decide whether to believe the ‘M’ posts or stay out of the situation.

NCT’s Jaehyun will play Cha Min Ho, a clever and dedicated Computer Engineering sophomore Min Ho has brilliant ideas and will try to power his new app.

‘Dear.M’ has a luxurious cast, featuring actors Bae Hyun Sung, Park Hye Soo, Kim Sae Ron, and CLC’s Eunbin, who appears to have a love interest in the role of Jaehyun.

The writers of the series will be three great figures of Korean productions such as: Lee Seul, original scriptwriter of ‘Love Playlist’, Park Jin Woo and Seo Joo Wan. According to some reports, ‘Dear.M’ is expected to be released in the middle of 2021, meanwhile the staff and actors are in the preparations for the drama to come true.



