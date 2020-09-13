All about Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War: multiplayer

We go over everything we know so far about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer. Changes are back with the Treyarch label.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has already been presented in society. After an event in Warzone that published the first official images of the campaign, Treyarch and Activision showed at the beginning of September what we can expect from the competitive one. As is customary in the Black Ops sub-series, the studio takes advantage of its deliveries to add its own personal stamp to the formula.

With Cold War we can expect changes closer to the classic side of the saga. Maps of three lines, the death silence lap as an advantage and higher TTK’s with respect to Modern Warfare. The studio has erased any tactical components introduced in Infinity Ward’s latest work.

New game modes: total war is coming

The all-out war philosophy was especially linked to his greatest rival. In those rivalries of the past decade, Battlefield and Call of Duty battled their place to deliver the ultimate shooter for the masses. While DICE focused on large-scale and unpredictable combat, Activision’s portfolio of studios did just the opposite: quick shootouts that have given players so many hours since its founding.

Black Ops Cold War breaks that trend through two new game categories: Combined Arms and Assault Gear. The first introduces us to a 12 versus 12 battle that, as its name suggests, combines infantry action with the use of transport and assault vehicles. In it several ways of playing will take place; So far, Dominio has transcended, where both teams vie for control of the map through several captureable areas.



