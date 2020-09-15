All about BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E online concert

The boys of BTS will offer the concert ‘MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E’, this is all you have to know about their show, the exhibition, the dates that will be presented, the price of the tickets and the dynamics of the show.

Some time ago, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, Suga and RM announced that they would meet again with ARMY from all over the world in an online concert, the show ‘MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E CONCERT’ will take held in October and the company Big Hit Entertainment has shared some details about the expected show of the K-pop band.

In addition to the musical event, the performers of ‘Dynamite’ will present an exhibition that bears the name of ‘Online Exhibition MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E’. What do you think of the group’s new proposal?

‘MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E CONCERT’ will be held on October 10 and 11 at different times, the first date will be at 7:00 PM, while the second day is scheduled for the concert to start at 4 : 00 PM.

The Bangtan Boys have thought of all their followers in the world and you will be able to enjoy the concert in different languages, as it is planned to subtitle live in different languages ​​such as: English, Japanese and Chinese and of course Korean.

Buying your ticket gives you access to play ‘MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E’ on two different mobile devices, that is, you can buy your ticket with another person and both will have their ticket to the show. It should be noted that the transmission of these two dates will not be saved for future repetition.

HOW TO ACQUIRE TICKETS FOR ‘MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E’?

According to Big Hit Entertainment, the sale of tickets for the two virtual concerts of BTS begins on September 16 from 1 in the afternoon in Korean time, the tickets will be compared through the website bts kiswe.

PRICES OF THE SHOW ‘MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E’ AND ‘ONLINE EXHIBITION MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E’ BY BTS:

The concert on day 1 has an approximate cost of $ 42 dollars.

The concert day 1 and access to the exhibition has an approximate cost of $ 52 dollars.

The concert day 2 has an approximate cost of $ 42 dollars.

The concert day 2 and access to the exhibition has an approximate cost of $ 52 dollars.

The ticket package for the 2 concerts has an approximate value of $ 77 dollars.

The package of tickets for the 2 concerts and access to the exhibition has an approximate value of $ 86 dollars.

If you only want to see the exhibition and ‘Online Exhibition MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E’, the ticket has an approximate value of $ 13 dollars.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE BANGTAN BOYS IN 4K, THE TICKET PRICES ARE THE FOLLOWING:

The concert day 1 has an approximate cost of $ 51 dollars.

The concert day 1 and access to the exhibition has an approximate cost of $ 60 dollars.

The concert day 2 has an approximate cost of $ 51 dollars.

The concert day 2 and access to the exhibition has an approximate cost of $ 60 dollars.

This package can only be purchased by fans who have membership in the Weverse app.



