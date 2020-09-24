All about BLACKPINK and PUBG Mobile

BLINKs and video game lovers will hear BLACKPINK’s music in a very special way thanks to the collaboration with PUBG Mobile.

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS prepared some surprises for the BLINKs that are already part of the game, but best of all is that any player will enjoy the collaboration that the video game planned with the BLACKPINK girls, we will tell you what it is about.

These YG Entertainment idols will become the first K-Pop group with songs within PUBG, but you will be able to enjoy your love for BLACKPINK through various game alternatives.

From now on How You Like That joins the songs that accompany PUBG, however, that will last a short time, since a bigger surprise will come.

BLACKPINK is about to release a new record material and, with it, they will also reveal a new promotional tune, best of all, not only fans will enjoy this song, as the new release will replace How You Like That when the full album is revealed and will be listened to by thousands of internet users who are fans of the video game.

HOW CAN I LISTEN TO BLACKPINK IN PUBG?

How You Like That has been chosen to be played in a strategic area where all users can enjoy the melody, it is the lobby. If you have already played you will know that participants must enter here to select the mode they want to play in, it is the first thing you will see when entering the game, so there will be many players who listen to the songs of BLACKPINK here.

The game will also include special events inspired by the girl group, where you can add experience and win prizes such as the iconic girls’ light stick.

Very soon you will also be able to see Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo through Netflix, the platform where the documentary Light Up The Sky will be released.



