All about Ariana Grande: Documentary is on Netflix!

Netflix is ​​delighting Ariana Grande fans: her musical documentary, “Excuse me, I love you”, is finally released on the platform!

Big surprise on Netflix! Ariana Grande hadn’t teased him, she had also worked on him in the greatest secrecy … But she is releasing a documentary! A moment full of song that she calls Excuse me, I love you.

A beautiful moment for his fans, therefore, at the end of the year. Because during her entire Sweetener World Tour, the star was able to let herself be filmed. Intimate moments, musical moments too: she decided to indulge.

Ariana Grande takes a look behind the scenes of a year of touring. Throughout 2019, she has toured stages around the world. From North America to Europe, so she gave 101 concerts …

A lot of material to release a nice documentary on Netflix! 1h37 of pleasure for the fans who will be able to see her prepare, work on the service and above all, send very very heavy in front of her audience.

On Instagram, Ariana Grande therefore shares the first Excuse Me teaser, I love you. And from the first seconds, Netflix sends heavy: the very short video gives chills!

ARIANA GRANDE: HER DOCUMENTARY AVAILABLE ON NETFLIX!

We thus discover complete darkness … Then a few lights, a few adjustments: the singer only has a few minutes left before launching her huge world tour!

Ariana Grande also reveals her team… And above all a woman, who never lets go: her mother, Joan Grande. The stress rises, so do the doubts. The singer is thus very hardworking.

In fact, she repeats every step of her choreography until the last seconds before the stage. But it also shows behind the scenes: every day, a different city. Every day, the team moves, the jet takes off for a new date …

But Ariana Grande doesn’t hide anything, until the quieter moments with her family, her anecdotes. Her passion for Mariah Carrey, her moments on the phone, her passion for dogs: she gives everything for Netflix!



