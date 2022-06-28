All 6 Final Fantasy Games that can be played with PS Plus Premium

Sony recently launched an updated PlayStation Plus service, giving subscribers three separate tiers to choose from. Of all the three new PlayStation Plus levels, the most expensive option is PS Plus Premium, the main advantage of which is access to retro games from the PS1, PS2, PSP and PS3 libraries.

PS Plus Premium gives PlayStation 4 and 5 gamers instant access to a variety of classic games, including many Sony games. But PlayStation libraries were often defined by third-party releases as well as their own games. To this end, some classic Japanese franchises associated with the PlayStation brand are well represented at the PS Plus Premium level, for example, Resident Evil from Capcom and Final Fantasy from Square Enix.

As for Final Fantasy, six games of the main Final Fantasy series are currently available to PS Plus Premium subscribers, which can be checked by subscription. Most of them were previously available to play through the defunct PlayStation Now service, added without a deletion date, so fans will probably have access to them for quite some time.

List of Final Fantasy games for PS Plus Premium

Final Fantasy 7 Final Fantasy 8 Final Fantasy 9 Final Fantasy 10/10-2 HD Remaster Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age Final Fantasy 15: Royal Edition

The first six Final Fantasy games were Nintendo exclusives and released for the NES and Super Nintendo systems. However, Square moved to the PlayStation, releasing Final Fantasy 7, which marked the beginning of a trilogy of classic JRPGs for PS1. Now with a PS Plus Premium subscription, PS4 and PS5 gamers can return to the classic games Final Fantasy 7, Final Fantasy 8 and Final Fantasy 9, but with some additional improvements that were not in their original releases.

These improvements include features that improve the quality of life, such as, for example, speeding up battles and using cheat codes. These classic Final Fantasy games for PS1 also have trophy support in these re-releases, which is great news for trophy hunters.

When Final Fantasy fans get enough of the FF games of the PS1 era, they can move on to the PS2 offerings. MMO Final Fantasy 11 is not included in the package, but subscribers can get acquainted with Final Fantasy 10/10-2 HD Remaster for free, as well as with Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age. Like the Final Fantasy games for PS1, these are improved ports, so fans can enjoy a lot of improvements over the original releases.

And finally, Final Fantasy 15: Royal Edition is part of the PS Plus Premium line, although it should be noted that this game is also available through the PS Plus collection. PS Plus subscribers can get the game through the PS Plus collection, so it will belong to them as long as they subscribe to the PlayStation Plus service.