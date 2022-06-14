All 6 films of Jurassic Park from the worst to the best

Since its debut in 1993, the Jurassic Park franchise has experienced ups and downs. Based on the novel by Michael Crichton, Jurassic Park brought dinosaurs to life and revolutionized visual effects in cinema. After the third film, the franchise went through a hiatus before Jurassic World breathed new life into it.

Now there are only six films in the Jurassic franchise, and it has become one of the most successful franchises in history. Jurassic World Dominion is the final chapter, but this franchise may not be extinct yet.

Here are 6 Jurassic Park Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

6. Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has a promising start as new characters Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Deering (Bryce Dallas Howard) try to rescue dinosaurs from Nublar Island before it is destroyed by a volcano. However, once they leave the island, this movie becomes too ridiculous on its own. Then the plot is intertwined with a hilariously absurd scheme of selling dinosaurs on the black market.

There’s also a new genetically enhanced dinosaur proving that humans haven’t learned anything from the previous movie. In addition to the senseless narrative, the characters make some of the stupidest decisions that only contribute to the advancement of the plot in a way that goes beyond the feeling of distrust. The action of the dinosaur is fine, and director J.A. Bayona is trying his best to portray the creatures in interesting ways. Unfortunately, no amount of funny dinosaur messes can compensate for the terrible scenario.

5. Jurassic Park 3

“Jurassic Park 3” is the most forgotten film in this series, and for good reason. While Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neal) returns, he gets lost in a bland and rather pointless story. Alan Grant visits the island of Isla Sorna with a couple who are looking for their son. While there, the group is attacked by several dinosaurs, including spinosaurus and pteranodon.

Spinosaurus is a rather menacing dinosaur that causes several disturbing moments. Pteranadon is also a memorable episode that gives the franchise something new. However, the new characters are boring, and there’s not much emotionally compelling in the film. Dinosaurs are still great, but we need to invest in characters who run away from them, and that’s just not here.

4. The Dominion of the Jurassic World

Jurassic World Dominion is a false advertisement in all its glory. The end of Fallen Kingdom promised a new world in which dinosaurs and humans coexist. Although this is explored at the beginning of the film, it does not fulfill this promise and becomes another series of characters running from dinosaurs in the laboratory or in the forest. There is also a strange plot in which it is decided to focus more on locusts than on dinosaurs.

However, Dominion is in some ways superior to Fallen Kingdom. Yes, ridiculous things still happen, but the characters are nicer and the action is more exciting. The return of the original cast of Jurassic Park also brings many delightful and nostalgic moments to the film. The second act almost kills the film by immersing itself more in the intricate plot, but there are enough exciting moments with dinosaurs in it to make the film interesting enough.

3. The Lost World: Jurassic Park

“The Lost World” and “Fallen Kingdom” do have a lot in common, but “The Lost World” has Steven Spielberg giving it a boost. Seeing Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm is great, and Spielberg proves he’s still the best at managing intense dinosaur chases. T-Rex and Velociraptors can be terrifying in Spielberg’s hands. There are a few more silly moments, like a girl throwing a dinosaur out of a window, but Spielberg still makes most of the movie intriguing.

Where the “Lost World” gets lost is in its narrative. InGen is back and trying to relocate the dinosaurs to a zoo in San Diego. Again, the villains have learned nothing and are blinded by their greed. Although, thanks to them, there is an awesome sequence of a tyrannosaurus running through San Diego and the suburbs. Jurassic World Dominion had to take some notes.

2. Jurassic World

Jurassic World is the beginning of the transition from simple dinosaur adventures to blockbuster action movies with dinosaurs. However, Jurassic World is still very interesting. The spectacle is spectacular, and the appearance of Indominus Rex represents a new threat that viewers have not seen before. Pratt and Howard are also a welcome addition to the franchise.

The film also has an amazing level of clever satire that shows how business decisions will affect how the world sees dinosaurs. There is a fully realized version of the park that John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) wanted to build. The idea that people get bored with dinosaurs, so they have to create new ones, is interesting, and the film understands perfectly well that in itself is a robbery. There are several ridiculous storylines that distract from his attention.

1. Jurassic Park

This is by far the best entry in this franchise, and it’s not exactly true. Spielberg revolutionized the film industry by releasing Jurassic Park, and after almost 30 years, it remains an almost perfect blockbuster. The cast is great, the action is great, and the effects are great. Animatronic dinosaurs mixed with computer graphics effects still look fantastic.

Meeting with a tyrannosaurus rex is the perfect moment for the film, demonstrating how brilliantly Spielberg knows how to balance between tension, thrills and action. It can also be endlessly quoted, especially given the way Goldblum delivers his lines. It’s a pity that none of the other films were able to convey the magic of Jurassic Park, but few films come close to this level.