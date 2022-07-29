All 15 New DC Characters that Harley Quinn Introduces in the Third Season Premiere

Warning: Below are SPOILERS for the 3rd season of Harley Quinn.

The three-part premiere of the third season of “Harley Quinn” introduces more than a dozen new DC comics characters to the reality of the popular animated series. This expansion to the cast includes several long-awaited additions from Suicide Squad, the existence of which has been teased since the beginning of the series. It also includes some delightfully little-known characters who may be unfamiliar to all but the most serious comic book fans.

The first original animated series created for the DC Universe streaming service, the first season of Harley Quinn was popular with both fans and critics, and the second season was shown on HBO Max. The series centers around the Virgin of Mischief as she tries to create her brand of independent villain after breaking up with her boyfriend Joker. In the second season, the main character went in a bold new direction, as Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy embodied the love that blossomed between them. At the beginning of the third season of “Harley Quinn”, the best friends who have become friends are building a new life together as partners in crime and in love.

Harley Quinn boasts an impressive ensemble of voice actors, but comic book fans also love her for how deeply she delves into DC Comics lore. This dedication to the source material led to significant cameos of various villains as Harley and Ivy negotiated the power politics that governed the DCU supervillain community in previous seasons. The third season of “Harley Quinn” continues this trend by introducing even more DC comics characters. Here’s a rundown of all the heroes and villains featured in the first three episodes of the third season of “Harley Quinn.”

Jor-El

Superman’s father, Jor-El, was considered the greatest scientist of his generation on Krypton before the planet exploded. His rocket helped to safely deliver the baby Kal-El to Earth, and his hologram acts as an adviser to his son and as a guardian of the Fortress of Solitude. Jor-El appears briefly in Season 3 of Harley Quinn, episode 1 after Harley and Poison Ivy break into the Fortress of Solitude and use Superman’s home theater to watch an adult film based on their lives.

Amanda Waller

A high-ranking government official with countless connections, Amanda Waller is the brain behind Task Force X, also known as Suicide Squad. Known to her enemies and subordinates as “The Wall,” Amanda Waller is abducted by Harley Quinn as part of a misguided attempt to prove that she and Poison Ivy are serious villains. This follows Waller’s careless dismissal of the duo in the midst of the Arkham Asylum raid, stating that Ivy “hasn’t done anything wrong in years.”

Captain Boomerang

Self-taught, master of the Australian boomerang, George “Digger” Harkness turned to crime after an unsuccessful career as a toy company mascot. Although few people take him seriously as a threat, Harkness still manages to regularly threaten The Flash, and he keeps coming back for more. Captain Boomerang appears in a cameo role in the third season of Harley Quinn as part of a commercial that discusses Suicide Squad.

Fatal shot

Deadshot, considered one of the deadliest killer characters in D.C., is another pillar of the suicide squad. Harley Quinn doesn’t show him unmasked during his brief appearance in the Suicide Squad commercial, but he seems to be modeled after Deadshot from the comics, not the DCEU version played by Will Smith. In any case, he more than lives up to his reputation as a sniper, as ruthless as he is experienced.

Katana

Tatsu Yamashiro, one of the few honest heroes recruited into the suicide squad, is the owner of the Soul Stealer sword, whose name speaks for itself. Believing that she could communicate with the spirit of her murdered husband through weapons, Tatsu took the name Katana after her sword and fought to protect others both as part of Strangers and as part of Birds of Prey. In the third season of Harley Quinn, she, along with Deadshot and Captain Boomerang, appears in a cameo role in the “Suicide Squad” commercial.

The Enchantress

Freelance artist June Moon is the unwitting master of the spirit of a sinister sorceress. As a Sorceress, she is one of the most powerful members of the Suicide Squad, and it is almost impossible to control her. The mad Magician has a cameo role along with the rest of the Suicide Squad, and is modeled after the DCEU version of the character portrayed by Cara Delevingne, not her comic book counterpart or the Enchantress from the Arrow universe.

Plastic

Calling himself a “bomb,” Plastic is an expert on explosives. Like her comic book counterpart, this version of the DC character is a terrorist from Quebec who was arrested in the United States while preparing a violent coup against the Canadian government.