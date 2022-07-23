All 11 New Jedi are featured in Obi-Wan Kenobi

Several more Jedi are confirmed to exist in the Star Wars canon now, as Obi-Wan Kenobi made 11 new Jedi officially part of the franchise. The presence of Force users is a staple of Star Wars, as powerful Jedi or Sith are frequently featured in major or supporting roles. It was always known that Obi-Wan Kenobi would feature at least one former Jedi, as Ewan McGregor returned to play the fan-favorite Jedi Master nearly seventeen years after Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

Due to the show’s setting between the events of the prequels and the original trilogy, how many Jedi would appear in Obi-Wan Kenobi became a fun question to ponder. Even though George Lucas’ original movies made it seem like there were only a few Jedi who survived Order 66, the ever-expanding canon of Star Wars has continued to show that is no longer the case. Fan theories suggested popular Jedi like Ashoka Tano and Cal Kestis could cameo in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Neither of them ultimately appeared, but fans saw more of Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) in a major role, and even Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) returned as a Force ghost.

One of the many surprises included in Obi-Wan Kenobi, though, came with the introduction of multiple other Jedi. Flashbacks to Order 66 and the prequels helped make this possible in some cases, while the expansion of the mythology, like the Jedi’s secret Path, also provided other avenues to confirm more Jedi. This is even how Obi-Wan Kenobi delivered its Quinlan Vos mention. Through these new characters and Easter eggs, there are 11 new Jedi confirmed to exist in Star Wars canon now after the Disney+ show.

Minas Velti

The very beginning of Obi-Wan Kenobi introduced audiences to a number of new Jedi Masters and padawans, but Jedi Master Minas Velti was the one who had the most prominent role. She was teaching a group of younglings at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant when Order 66 began, forcing her to spring to action to protect her students. Minas Velti is the only named Jedi during this sequence, as Ming Qiu plays her. She fights off many clone troopers as she attempts to protect the younglings but they ultimately overpower her. Obi-Wan Kenobi later revealed that Velti’s death only delayed the inevitable, as Darth Vader killed the Jedi younglings later on with his clone army.

Reva

The biggest new Jedi introduced in Obi-Wan Kenobi came with Reva’s debut. The Third Sister and member of the Inquisitors is busy hunting down Jedi throughout the show, but she is a former light side Force user like all of the other Jedi hunters. Obi-Wan Kenobi eventually confirmed that Reva was one of the younglings Minas Velti attempted to protect. She was not killed by Darth Vader during Order 66 and eventually found her way to become an Inquisitor. This is where Reva made it her mission to gain Vader’s trust and climb the ranks at any cost in the pursuit of revenge for what Anakin Skywalker did to her and her friends all those years ago. So even though there was an evil turn for Reva, Moses Ingram’s Inquisitor was still a Jedi in the past.

Nari

The next biggest new Jedi introduced in Obi-Wan Kenobi is Nari, played by Benny Safdie. Not much is known about Nari’s life prior to the events of the Disney+ series, as he is first seen hiding from the Inquisitors on Tatooine. He escapes an initial encounter with the Jedi killers, which leads to him crossing paths with Obi-Wan Kenobi. Nari knows of the famous Jedi Master and asks for Kenobi’s help. However, Obi-Wan declines to help his fellow Jedi. Although Nari was able to evade the Inquisitors before, his journey to Tatooine ultimately leads to his demise, as he’s killed and hung above the sandy streets.

Valin Halcyon

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Path confirmed three new Jedi in Star Wars canon, including Valin Halcyon – also known as Hal Horn in Star Wars Legends. While there are no official details known about his canon story, what happened to him in Legends is likely a good foundation. Valin Halcyon is the son of Jedi Master Nejaa Halcyon, who died after the Clone Wars. Valin was adopted and took on a new name – Hal Horn – to avoid detection during the Jedi Purge. Although he did not receive extensive Jedi training, Valin had precognition abilities through the Force and could project illusions. He also fathered a son, Corran Horn – who becomes a Jedi in the New Jedi Order. As for Valin, his story ends when he’s assassinated by Bossk.

Djinn Altis

Another Jedi confirmed through Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Path is Djinn Altis, a human male Jedi Master in Star Wars Legends. He was active during the Clone Wars, where he started a new sect of Jedi in his name, the Altisian Jedi. They continued to serve the Galactic Republic despite splitting off from the Jedi High Council. It was the culmination of his various conflicting ideas about the Jedi Code, including how many padawans a single master could have. Djinn Altis is responsible for training notable Jedi like Callista Ming, Geith Eris, and Ash Jarvee. One of their notable battles included going to JanFathal and working with Ahsoka Tano. Djinn first appeared in The Clone Wars: No Prisoners.

Roganda Ismaren

The third Jedi confirmed to use Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Path is Roganda Ismaren, a female Jedi from Alderaan. Her story in Star Wars Legends includes being captured by the Inquisitors after the Great Jedi Purge and becoming a concubine for the Emperor. She later became pregnant and trained under Emperor Palpatine in the dark side of the Force. Roganda Ismaren developed a desire to rule after Palpatine was killed, and she trained her son for years to try and give her support in this quest. After Roganda’s son nearly died, she attempted to save him by transforming him into a lightsaber-wielding killing machine, which backfired when her son killed her. Roganda first appeared in Children of the Jedi.

Drake Lo’gaan

Another new Jedi confirmed in Star Wars canon thanks to Obi-Wan Kenobi is Drake Lo’gaan. His name is featured on the wall of the Path’s base on Jabiim. His story in Star Wars Legends includes being left without a master during the Clone Wars after General Grievous killed Roron Corobb. Drake Lo’gaan eventually survived the execution of Order 66 by escaping to Coruscant, where he became a crime fighter in the planet’s underworld. He even eventually fought Darth Vader and survived, although the Galactic Empire thought he died. This allowed Drake Lo’gaan to live a peaceful life going forward. He has a reputation for being an incredibly skilled swordsman with his lightsaber. Lo’gaan first appeared in Reversal of Fortune.

Ekria

Obi-Wan Kenobi also confirmed Ekria, a female Barolian Jedi Padawan from Legends, exists in Star Wars canon now. She became a commander of the Grand Army of the Republic during the Clone Wars, although she was also left without a master following Aayla Secura’s Order 66 death. This led to Ekria developing a close friendship with Drake Lo’gaan and working with him in the Coruscant underworld as a crime fighter. She’s a main character in the Evasive Action book series.

Drun Cairnwick

Drun Cairnwick is another new Jedi confirmed by Obi-Wan Kenobi to exist in the Star Wars canon. He was part of the Jedi Order until the Great Jedi Purge and became a member of the Alliance to Restore the Republic after the Galactic Empire rose to power. He was born on Adarlon and returned there after Order 66 happened. Drun Cairnwick helped inspire the other residents of Adarlon to rebel against the Empire, which forced him to flee the planet. He later fought in the Battle of Yavin but was captured. The new Jedi in Obi-Wan Kenobi is best known from Galaxy Guide 6: Tramp Freighters.

Corwin Shelvay

Corwin Shelvay is also confirmed to exist in Star Wars canon thanks to Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Path storyline, as his name is also written on the wall briefly glimpsed in the Disney+ show. His story in Star Wars Legends includes a mission to avenge his fallen master at the hand of the Inquisitor known as Antinnis Tremayne. This pursuit almost saw Corwin fall to the dark side, but he stayed in the light. He later joined the Rebel Alliance and fought against the Empire for several years in various battles. Corwin ultimately became a part of the New Jedi Order once the Empire was defeated. His appearances in Legends materials include Galaxy Guide 9: Fragments from the Rim.

Tiberus Anderlock

The final new Jedi confirmed in Obi-Wan Kenobi is Tiberus Anderlock, a human male pilot who was also part of the Jedi Order. There is little known about Tiberus in Legends due to his status as a non-playable character in the 2004 expansion Jump to Lightspeed for the video game Star Wars Galaxies: An Empire Divided. He is a skilled pilot, though, who drew the attention of the Galactic Empire to the point where they attempted to assassinate him.