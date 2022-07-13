All 11 Marvel movies released after “Miss Marvel” (and when)

The MCU’s future after Ms. Marvel includes 11 new Marvel movies. In addition to a multitude of TV shows on Disney+, Marvel Studios has a number of big-screen adventures planned for its MCU heroes in Phase 4 and beyond. Even more may secretly be in development and could be announced soon.

2022 has been a busy year for Marvel Studios in terms of both its TV and movie plans. In little more than half a year, Marvel and Disney have delivered two highly anticipated MCU sequels with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder. And just like the situation in 2021, movies haven’t been the only form of entertainment offered by the MCU in 2022. Disney+ piled on to MCU Phase 4 with Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel.

Related: Thor 4: Every Statue In Eternity’s Love & Thunder Temple Explained

Marvel’s confirmed slate of upcoming projects teases a promising future fur the MCU after its latest entry. Following the release of Kamala Khan’s six-episode Disney+ series, Marvel will slowly roll out 11 more films. Here’s every MCU movie releasing after Ms. Marvel and when to expect them.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – November 11, 2022

The third and final MCU movie of 2022 is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Due to the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, the Black Panther movies will move forward with a story driven by the first movie’s supporting cast. Also on hand will be Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) ahead of the release of her solo Disney+ series, Ironheart. Plot details for Black Panther 2 are thin for now, but rumors indicate that Shuri, Ironheart, Nakia, Okoye, and M’Baku will be up against the forces of Namor the Sub-Mariner. Namor, who is arguably the biggest Marvel Comics character who’s never been done in any cinematic universe, is expected to be played by Tenoch Huerta. Merchandise leaks for the movie indicate that the MCU will reimagine the iconic anti-hero and ruler of Atlantis as a Mayan god.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – February 17, 2023

As a result of multiple release date changes, the first MCU movie of 2023 is set to be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will reprise their roles as Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne in a movie that will see the characters battle their most dangerous adversary yet when they face off with Kang the Conqueror. In Marvel Comics, Kang is a time-traveling villain from the 31st century and one of the Avengers’ greatest enemies. The Loki season 1 finale provided a small taste of what to expect from his character through a cameo from Majors where he played He Who Remains, a Kang variant. Bill Murray is also joining Majors as another Quantumania villain.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. – May 5, 2023

Even though Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was released five years ago, Star-Lord’s team has been quite active in the MCU. By the time James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters next May, the team will have already had four live-action outings outside of their own franchise. In fact, the new movie will be their third adventure in Phase 4 alone. After teaming up with Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder and headlining their own holiday special on Disney+, the Guardians will go on the hunt for Zoe Saldana’s Gamora and finally cross paths with Adam Warlock, who will be brought to life by Will Poulter. What happens in the third movie will serve as the final chapter for the MCU stories of Star-Lord and his allies.

Related: Why Thor: Love & Thunder Had No Choice But To Kill [SPOILER] Off

The Marvels – July 28, 2023

Kamala Khan will make the jump from Ms. Marvel to the big screen in the summer of 2023 via The Marvels. Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel will be the third member of a super-powered, all-female trio that also consists of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and WandaVision’s Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). For now, it’s unclear who the villain will be or what will draw the three characters together. However, casting details point to the inclusion of both Kamala’s family and Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury. Park Seo-joon and Zawe Ashton will appear as new characters.

Blade

A post-credits scene in Eternals featured a voiceover cameo from Mahershala Ali’s Blade, who issued a vague warning to Dane Whitman about the Ebony Blade. At some point in the MCU’s future, Blade a.k.a. Eric Brooks will get a chance to lead his own movie for Marvel Studios. Directed by Bassam Tariq, Blade has been gradually putting together a cast that so far includes Delroy Lindo, Milan Ray, and Aaron Pierre. Whether or not Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman will be back as Black Knight remains to be seen for the time being. As for when the movie could arrive, a 2023 release is possible since Marvel has one open date (November 23).

Fantastic Four

No release date has been set yet, but Fantastic Four is among the next batch of MCU movies to arrive after The Marvels. Jon Watts, who helmed the MCU’s three Spider-Man movies, was originally attached to the movie but is no longer involved in the project, thus leaving it without a director for now. As for the cast, there’s no official word on who Marvel has in mind for any of the film’s titular superheroes. John Krasinski played Earth-838’s Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange 2, but that may or may not have any bearing on what the MCU has planned for Earth-616’s version of Marvel’s First Family in Phase 4.

Captain America 4

Marvel has tapped Julius Onah to direct Captain America 4, which will pick up where The Falcon and the Winter Soldier left off with the Sentinel of Liberty’s legacy. In the aftermath of Steve’s decision to leave the shield in Falcon’s hands, Sam Wilson overcame his reservations and assumed the mantle of Captain America at the end of the show. What he’ll be dealing with hasn’t been revealed yet, but the upcoming MCU movie could potentially continue loose ends from the series, which include what comes next for U.S. Agent, Sharon Carter, and Baron Zemo.

Related: Every Future Marvel Movie & Show Hercules Could Appear In

Deadpool 3

Somehow, Marvel will find a way to fit Deadpool’s next movie into the MCU. Despite being a part of Fox’s defunct X-Men franchise, Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool character will live on. Little has been said about how it will work or where it will fit into MCU canon, but it is known that Deadpool 3 is on track to be Marvel’s first R-Rated MCU movie.

Shang-Chi 2

Unsurprisingly, the success experienced by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has culminated in Marvel deciding to continue its relationship with Destin Daniel Cretton. Not only will the director reteam with Marvel to make a Wonder Man TV show, but Cretton will also be back for Shang-Chi 2, which could release in 2024 or 2025. Either way, Shang-Chi 2’s story is in a position to resolve the first movie’s post-credits teases, which relate to the origin of the Ten Rings and Xialing’s reign as the new leader of her father’s empire.

Thunderbolts

Marvel’s answer to the Suicide Squad, the Thunderbolts, are getting the big-screen treatment in Phase 4 or Phase 5. Jake Schreier has been hired by Marvel to adapt the team, which is typically depicted as a group of supervillains who work for the government. Considering the long list of villains who are still alive in the MCU, there’s no shortage of characters Marvel has at its fingertips when it comes to picking its Thunderbolts roster. It could also bring in new characters who haven’t been used yet, such as Radioactive Man, Songbird, or the Beetle.

X-Men

Now that the rights to the X-Men have reverted back to their original owners, it’s now possible for Marvel’s Merry Mutants to finally become the focus of an MCU movie. Exactly when this will happen is being kept under wraps, but it’s only a matter of time before it finally happens. Its first step toward that was Doctor Strange 2’s Professor X cameo, which confirmed the existence of mutants in the multiverse. The next step may very well be a proper X-Men team in the MCU’s Earth-616 reality.

Every MCU TV Show Releasing After Ms Marvel

I am Groot – August 10, 2022She-Hulk – August 17, 2022Marvel’s What If…? Season 2 – 2022Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – 2022Werewolf by Night – TBDSecret Invasion – 2023Echo – 2023Loki – TBDIronheart – TBDArmor Wars – TBDDaredevil – TBDAgatha: House of Harkness – TBDNova – TBDWonder Man – TBDOkoye’s untitled spinoff – TBDSpider-Man: Freshman Year – TBDMarvel Zombies – TBD