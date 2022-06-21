All 10 “Star Wars” Series that will be released after Obi-Wan Kenobi

10 shows are still in development for the “Star Wars” franchise after Obi-Wan Kenobi. The six-part Disney+ series starring Ewan McGregor as the titled Jedi Knight has become the third Star Wars game show. It was also the first major release of the franchise this year, and several more are expected in 2022.

Exploring the years following Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan Kenobi gave a deep insight into what happened to Obi-Wan, Princess Leia and Darth Vader before the start of A New Hope. . And while the timeline of events places limits on what Star Wars can do with these characters, Obi-Wan Kenobi’s six-part story explores only a small chapter of their lives, allowing Disney and Lucasfilm to continue his journey. But so far, the status of Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 remains unconfirmed. Meanwhile, Star Wars has quite a few TV shows left.

With or without season 2 of Obi-Wan Kenobi, viewers have a lot to expect in 2022 and 2023. Lucasfilm’s current Star Wars plans include a mix of live performances and animated shows. Here’s every show set in the franchise released after Obi-Wan Kenobi, and what’s known about their respective stories and release dates.

Andor

The next Star Wars series to be released on the streaming service in 2022 will be Andor. The premiere of the 12-episode first season of the series, which will premiere on August 31, is dedicated to the story of Cassian Andor, one of the main characters of the movie “Rogue One: Star Wars: Stories”. Before the events of the film, Andor will see Diego Luna once again play his role as a rebel spy dedicated to overthrowing the Empire. While Rogue One saw the character in the midst of his struggle with the Empire, Andor will immerse himself in the events that made him such an important asset to the rebels. In addition to Cassian, Andor will bring back So Guerrera (Forest Whitaker) and Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly), who both played roles in Rogue One.

Star Wars: The Bad Party, Season 2

On September 28, 2022, the long-awaited return of Disney + “Star Wars: The Bad Party” will take place. The plot of The Bad Batch, based on a squad of rogue clone troopers voiced by Dee Bradley Baker, will continue its exploits in the Star Wars franchise, as well as featuring some returning franchise characters such as Commander Cody. But perhaps one of the most interesting additions to the series is Gungi, a Jungling Jedi Wookiee who managed to survive Order 66 during Revenge of the Sith.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

“Star Wars: Stories of the Jedi,” set for release in late 2022, is an animated anthology series that will revolve around two different paths that can be taken with the help of the Force. These are, of course, the dark and light sides of the Force. One of the two main stories of the series will tell about Ahsoka’s youth, and the other will tell about the transformation of Count Dooku into a villain. Tales of the Jedi, consisting of six episodes, will include performances by Qui-Gon Jinn (who was trained by Count Dooku as a padawan), Mace Windu, Anakin Skywalker and others.

Mandalorian season 3

Considering that the last season ended in December 2020, the return of the Mandalorian had to wait quite a long time. After the unexpected continuation of the Mando and Baby Yoda stories in Boba Fett’s Book, the two characters will be together again when the show returns in February 2023. Presumably, the next Mando arc will be associated with the installation of the “Boba Fett Book”, which explains that the character must go to Mandalore if he has any hope of regaining the lost status of a Mandalorian. Bo-Katan, Vulture Hag, Armorer and Moff Gideon will participate in the next chapter of the show.

Adventures of Young Jedi

In the spring of 2023, the animated series “Adventures of Young Jedi”, aimed at preschool children, will be released on Disney+ and Disney Junior. The show will tell about a group of young people who are learning to use the Force in a Jedi Temple. Since the series takes place in the High Republic, it is likely that the show will take place before the prequel trilogy. At the same time, he still has the potential to use the main members of the Jedi Order, such as Yoda, Mace Windu and Qui-Gon Jinn.

Ahsoka

Rosario Dawson’s guest appearance in “Mandalorian” and “Boba Fett’s Book” was just the beginning of Ahsoka Tano’s living history in the “Star Wars” franchise. The fan-favorite Star Wars: Clone Wars character will headline his own show in 2023. When she returns, she will be joined by several existing Star Wars characters. Featuring Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, Ahsoka will get a chance to explore her relationship with her mentor-turned-enemy more deeply.