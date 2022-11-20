Alisson’s remarkable statistics, which puts him in first place in the Premier League.

Alisson admitted that he “may be” in the best shape of his career, and his performance in the Premier League certainly confirms this fact, as his all-round game puts him first.

The Brazilian has played an important role for Liverpool this season, making big stops and saving his team’s blushes during what has been a test campaign so far.

It is far from ideal to constantly sing the praises of your goalkeeper, since Alisson should not be required as much as he was.

But, according to Jurgen Klopp, “we have Alisson to thank” for a number of results, namely in the Premier League.

He may have only four clean sheets in the league from 14 matches, but his XG after a throw minus goals conceded is +7.6, which, in fact, means that this season he has reflected 7.6 goals more than expected.

Goalkeeping analyst John Harrison supplements this with his own data: Alisson is considered the best goalkeeper in the Premier League based on the overall value rating.

In it, each Premier League goalkeeper is compared with another, the total cost of all actions in goals differs from the average Premier League goalkeeper.

Alisson ranks first with +4.83 on this indicator, 0.46 ahead of Lukasz Fabianski from West Ham.

The ranking is based on the GK xG model, which “considers each throw in the forward and transverse directions, as well as an attempt to distribute the ball and calculates the probability of a goal scored for and against the GK team before the event and after the event occurred.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – Wednesday, October 19, 2022: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (right) hugs goalkeeper Alisson Becker after the English Premier League match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield. Liverpool won 1-0.

This means that each goalkeeper’s action is measured, evaluated and fairly compared with a common table measuring “the value of the main goalkeeper for their team compared to if they had a mid-level goalkeeper on their side in the league.”

Alisson (+4.83) tops the list of goalkeepers “above average in the Premier League”, which includes Fabianski (+4.36), Jordan Pickford (+4.22), Nick Pope (+4.19), David Raya (+3.86), Emiliano Martinez (3.14)., Bernd Leno (2.58), Ederson (1.98), Vicente Guaita (1.46) and Aaron Ramsdale (+0.91).

They don’t make them much better than Alisson.