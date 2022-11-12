Alisson Will Score 150 Points in Liverpool’s Final Match Before The World Cup

Liverpool will host Southampton in their final match before the World Cup today, and Alisson is going to raise an important milestone in the Premier League at Anfield.

The goalkeeper’s next appearance will be his 150th in the league for Liverpool. To date, he has kept 68 clean sheets.

So far, only Alisson and Virgil van Dijk have played every minute of the Reds’ Premier League campaign.

Van Dijk was for Southampton the last time they scored at Anfield in the league — in October 2015.

Solid home record against Saints

The Reds have not conceded to Southampton in the last 544 minutes of league matches at Anfield, including each of the last six meetings, which is a club record.

At Anfield, Liverpool won 14 and drew six, with three defeats against the South Coast team.

The two teams have met 46 times in the Premier League. Liverpool have won 25 with 11 defeats and 10 draws.

Liverpool need two more goals for 50 games against the Saints at Anfield in the Premier League.

4 in a row finally?

After winning a penalty shootout over Derby in midweek, Liverpool are counting on a fourth win in a row for the first time this season.

They have kept five dry in their last eight matches in all competitions, while at Anfield, of the last six visitors, only Leeds have scored a goal.

Last Sunday’s win over Tottenham allowed Jurgen Klopp to record his 250th win as Reds boss in all competitions, which was his 401st game.

They need one more goal to score 150 goals in all league meetings with Southampton, with Ian Rush scoring the most (10).

Mo Salah has scored seven goals in nine league games against Southampton. Only Robbie Fowler (8) has scored more times than Liverpool against Saints in the Premier League era.

Thiago’s favorite rivals!

Thiago may become only the second Liverpool player to score in three consecutive Premier League home matches against Southampton. Salah was the first. The only person who accomplished this feat was John Aldridge.

The Spaniard’s last goal was scored in a home win over Southampton last November.

Salah’s two goals against Tottenham put him in seventh place on the club’s all-time goalscoring list with 124 goals. He needs four goals to match Fowler’s score.

Curtis Jones is one game away from 50th in the league for the Reds.

New beginnings for Southampton

Ralph Hasenhatl, who was fired from Southampton five days ago, managed 151 league games, in which he won 47 and lost 68.

His replacement, Nathan Jones, has never met Liverpool in his career, either as a player or as a coach, and is the second Welshman to manage the Saints in the Premier League era after Mark Hughes.

Southampton have won four of their last 26 league matches, losing 17.

This is one of two teams that have not played at home in the top division this season, the second is Leicester.

The Saints have scored four away goals in this campaign. Only West Ham, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton scored less.

Their biggest defeat this season came at the Etihad when they lost 4-0 to Man City last month. They also conceded four in the first leg against Tottenham and at home against Newcastle last Sunday.

A 1-0 victory over Bournemouth allowed them to keep the only clean sheet in the league at the moment.

Anfield is struggling

Saints are one goal short of scoring 100 goals in all league games against Liverpool.

They have not scored at Anfield in their last six league visits, and the last goal was scored in September 2015 when Sadio Mane equalized in the 86th minute in Klopp’s first match at Anfield. Mane then received a red card in added time.

Southampton have scored three goals in their last 11 visits to Anfield in the top division — all scored by future Liverpool players — Dejan Lovren in 2013, Nathaniel Clyne a year later and Mane in 2015.

Like Liverpool, Southampton won the League Cup on penalties last Wednesday, defeating Sheffield Wednesday after the game ended with a score of 1:1.

Hooper responds

Simon Hooper will be the referee at Anfield on Saturday, in charge of Liverpool in the Premier League for the first time in his career.

He has issued 26 yellows in nine top division matches this season.

His last match was the League Cup match on Wednesday between Man City and Chelsea.

Goals this season

Liverpool: Salah, 14, Firmino, 8, Nunez, 7, Diaz, 4, Alexander-Arnold, 3, Elliott, 3, Carvalho, 2, Matip, 1, van Dijk, 1

Southampton: Adams 5, Aribo 2, Perrault 2, Ward-Prowse 2, A. Armstrong 1, S. Armstrong 1, Ballard 1, Lavia 1, Walker-Peters 1