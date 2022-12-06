Alisson Son Heung-min’s Stylish Gesture After Recent Exploits in Brazil

Brazil booked their place in the World Cup quarterfinals with a convincing 4-1 victory over South Korea on Monday, but without Alisson’s heroics in goal, things wouldn’t have been so simple.

The Liverpool goalkeeper made a series of impressive saves, thanks to which South Korea could not score more than one consolation goal, which they managed to score towards the end of the game.

After the match, Alisson was pictured comforting South Korea’s captain Son Heung-min, whose team couldn’t handle Brazil’s firepower in attack.

Jurgen Klopp and several Liverpool players publicly expressed their admiration for the Tottenham star, and this was another example of why Alisson is such a great player both on and off the pitch.

Alisson and Son ❤️ pic.twitter.com/o5crjvSAeK — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) December 5, 2022

Having made a series of brilliant stops to keep the opponent at bay, Alisson was far from happy when Paik Seung Ho finally found a way to get around him with a great shot in the 76th minute.

The Brazilians still led 4-1, but Alisson’s angry reaction shows the high standards he has set, and many consider him the best goalkeeper in the world at the moment.

A few minutes after this goal was scored, Brazil boss Tite took the opportunity to give Alisson a rest before the last stages of the tournament, and Palmeiras goalkeeper Weverton, the only player in the team who had not played a minute until that moment. replacing it.

The audience was delighted with Alisson’s excellent saves, which allowed Brazil to maintain the lead:

Having a Keeper that show up when need it, Brasil's got talent up front, fight in the middle and experience at the back and…

Alisson Becker!! pic.twitter.com/Sy54YtMvRn — Luis Garcia (@luchogarcia14) December 5, 2022

Alisson is a joke. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) December 5, 2022

Liverpool were lucky enough to have the best goalkeeper in the world on their lists. What a goalkeeper, what a man!