Aliexpress offers incredible offers for weeks until Friday

AliExpress fell in love with Brazilian consumers because it has a wide catalog of news in edgy electronics, or unique functions, with relatively low cost. The giant online store has also become a benchmark in terms of security and guaranteed delivery, no matter where you are.

With an eye on the economy, the site also gathers limited offers, such as “Brand Week”. This promotion, reserved from August 24 to 28, will offer several products at an even lower price. Check out the exclusive selection below and guarantee your favorite product!

When making payments, use coupons TEC828 and 2020TUDO828 to have access to even more discounts.

Byintek c520 mini projector

The Amazfit GTS, from the Xiaomi subsidiary, is among the most sought after models when it comes to a complete and cost-effective smartwatch. For this, it comes from the factory with premium design, 1.65 ” square color AMOLED screen (344 ppi and 348×442 resolution), coated with resistant glass of 9.4 mm (2.5D).

In addition, it has the differential of being waterproof, such as rain and other types of humidity, withstanding up to 50 meters in depth. In internal resources, it has 12 sport modes, GPS and battery lasting up to 14 days. Its group of sensors includes optical sensor for heart rate tracking (based on Artificial Intelligence), calorie counting and sleep monitor.

Umidigi A7

Watch movies, videos or games on a larger screen, but without spending too much, with this 140 lumen LED mini projector and 3W sound. Here the maximum capacity can reach 150 ’’ with Full HD resolution, through projections via various devices, such as: computer / notebook, PS4, smart box TV, Chromecast, pen drive, speakers, DVD players, etc.

Another important benefit in relation to the majority of these devices is in the light transmitting diode of 30 thousand hours, about 24 thousand more than competitors.

Amazfit GTS Smartwatch

In the line of economic intermediaries, this Umidigi A7 serves people with basic to moderate use profiles well. In hardware, it features: large 6.49 ” HD + LCD panel; MediaTek Helio P20 chip; 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM; 4.15 thousand mAh battery. Its rear camera quartet is composed of 16 MP, 8 MP, 5 MP and 5 MP sensors. In turn, the selfie lens is 16 MP.

OnePlus Nord 8 5G

The OnePlus 8 Nord is an edition of the Chinese manufacturer focused on the category of intermediate phones. For this, it comes with a 6.44 ” FHD + Fluid AMOLED panel, with a 90 Hz refresh rate and HDR10 + system. Inside, it has: Snapdragon 765 G chip; 8 GB / 128 GB and 12 GB / 256 GB RAM / ROM options; 4,115 mAh battery. The model also has a rear camera module with 48 MP, 8 MP, 5 MP and 2 MP sensors, while the front features a 32 MP and 8 MP dual lens.



