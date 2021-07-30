AliExpress Has 30% Discount on New Xiaomi Smartphone

Aliexpress: Xiaomi is launching another smartphone in the Brazilian market, which intends to be among the intermediate premium options: the POCO X3 GT. The world premiere of the brand’s newest device is this week and it is at an unmissable discount on AliExpress. Look that.

The POCO X3 GT has been announced as a version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, which is only being marketed in China. It already comes with 5G technology, joining the wave of smartphones that are being launched throughout 2021. In addition, it has a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor and a 5,000 mAh battery, which can be quickly recharged by the powerful charger. 67 watts that comes in the box.

The display is Gorilla Glass Victus – to ensure more protection and resistance – with a 6.6-inch Full HD screen. Along with the powerful processor and 8 Gb RAM, the idea is that the POCO X3 GT is a smartphone geared towards games, meeting a constant demand from consumers.

Regarding cameras, the front, for selfies, has 16 megapixels. At the rear, the optical assembly has three cameras, with a 64 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP auxiliary sensor.

For those who liked and are willing to invest in a Xiaomi smartphone, whose presence in the Brazilian market is increasingly frequent, it is worth taking a look at AliExpress. The site has a lightning promotion between today (29) and the next day 31, when the POCO X3 GT is 30% lower in price – between R$ 1,400 and R$ 1,700 – and there is a further discount $20 on the first 500 units sold.

It is worth remembering that AliExpress has a 15-day fast delivery scheme for all of Brazil and up to 12 days for São Paulo capital – and that, not just for this purchase.