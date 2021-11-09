AliExpress Expands Flights To Reduce Delivery Times In Brazil

AliExpress announced this Tuesday (9) that it should increase the number of flights with goods from China to Brazil. According to the company led by the Alibaba group, the number should increase from five to six weekly charter flights. The objective is to ensure that Brazilian customers receive products faster.

Currently, the items arrive in Brazil with a deadline of one week — the delivery time, however, can decrease in cases of goods shipped within the country. On a global scale, the company charters 80 flights every week to distribute the products in more than 220 countries.

Festival Preparation 11.11

Next Thursday (11), AliExpress will host the 11.11 Festival, considered one of the biggest events in the e-commerce calendar. Select Xiaomi electronics, for example, will be offered at up to 80% off.

Considered a sort of “advanced” Black Friday, the Alibaba group’s marketplace had revenues of US$ 74.1 billion as of last year. The novelty of this edition is that, for the first time, Brazilian sellers — large or small — will be able to offer their products to consumers in all regions of the country. Brazil is the only country in the Americas where local sellers will be able to participate in the event promoting their products.

The president of AliExpress do Brasil, Yan Di, explained that the sixth chartered flight should not only be used during the festival’s programming. According to him, the decision to increase travel between China and Brazil was born due to the growing interest of the Brazilian public.