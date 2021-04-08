Alienware launches gamer notebook with AMD after more than 1 decade

Alienware announced this week the launch of the top-of-the-line m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming notebook. According to Dell, the model will be the first with an AMD processor since the Aurora mALX, launched in 2007.

AMD chips were not widely used because of the not-so-good performance for games (especially when compared to Intel), despite the excellent performance for other tasks. However, in the last few years that premise has changed and brands like Asus and Lenovo have started to equip their PCs with the parts.

The 15-inch computer is equipped with an Ryzen 9 5900H octa-core CPU and an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU. It has a full HD display with a 360 Hz refresh rate (in addition to 240 Hz and 165 Hz versions) and a 86 Wh.

The notebook also has 3200 Mhz DDR4 RAM, 2.5 GBps Ethernet port, 4 USB ports (2 USB-A 3.2 Gen 1; 1 USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 and another USB-C 3.2 Gen 2), plus a headphone jack by ear. The machine features Cryo-Tech cooling technology, a mechanical keyboard developed by Cherry and an HDMI port with 4K resolution.

The Alienware model goes on sale on April 20 in the United States from US $ 1,700 (about R $ 9,500 in direct conversion), according to The Verge. There is still no information as to whether he will arrive in Brazil.