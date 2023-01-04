Looking to the future: OLED monitors and ultra-fast monitors are all the rage at CES 2023, but Dell seems to be ahead of the competition when it comes to mass production. The Alienware AW2524H display is incredibly fast, so fast that very few GPUs and gamers will actually be able to use its true potential — at least for the next couple of years.

After the Chinese prototype introduced in early 2022, 500 Hz monitors are now entering the market as products that can be bought physically. And the Dell Alienware AW2524H is actually supposed to be the first serial monitor with a frequency of 500 Hz, ahead of the Asus PG248QP and generally offering better color perception.

While Asus uses a TN panel for its 540 Hz monitor, Dell will use a Fast IPS panel manufactured by AU Optronics, which means the Alienware AW2524H monitor should have much better colors and viewing angles. The screen size is 24.5 inches with FullHD resolution (1920×1080 pixels, 90 pixels per inch), and the built-in Nvidia G-sync module should provide a smooth gameplay in any conditions.

Other features provided by Dell include a remarkable minimum response time of 0.5 ms G2G, a contrast ratio of 1000:1, brightness of 400 cd/m2, a standard sRGB 99% color gamut and factory calibration. Nvidia Reflex Latency Analyzer is also included for a smooth and successful headshot. The native AU Optronics refresh rate is 480 Hz, which can be increased to 500 Hz in overclocking mode.

The Alienware AW2524H’s connectivity options include a DisplayPort 1.4 port and two HDMI 2.1 ports, which should actually be old HDMI 2.0 ports sold under a different name. In any case, a higher refresh rate will require a DP 1.4+ cable connection. Alienware also offers four 5Gbps USB-A ports and audio output, as well as a full range of tilt, height, turn and turn settings.

Other features of the Alienware AW2524H monitor include VESA 100×100 mount support, customizable RGB backlight and DisplayHDR 400 certification. A USB-C to DisplayPort cable is also provided, which will help customers easily connect a new monitor to a laptop. Dell offers its new monitor to gamers and professionals in the field of esports.

While Asus was the first to announce its 540 Hz gaming monitor, the Dell model should be the first 500 Hz product to actually be shipped to stores and retailers around the world. ROG Swift Pro PG248QP will not be available until the second quarter of 2023, and the Alienware AW2524H model should appear in the first quarter and be available for purchase in China (February 8) and North America (March 21). The dates of shipment to the markets of Europe and the UK are still unknown. Finally, all important pricing information will be announced later.