“Alien’s” Marvel adventure begins

The comic book world was affected by the pandemic process like almost every sector. It was on our agenda last week that Marvel first suspended and then canceled the four series it was planning to release this year.

In July, Marvel had one of the biggest surprises of the year in the comics world, acquiring the publishing rights of the Alien and Predator series from Dark Horse Comics. What his plans were about these two series remained a mystery for a long time. On Monday, December 7, details about the first Alien series from Marvel were shared.

Ridley Scott’s introduction to the big screen in 1979, H.R. From the hands of Giger; The Marvel adventure of Alien, the cult character of science fiction and horror cinema, will begin in March 2021. Alien # 1 will feature familiar faces from the original series as well as some new characters.

Nominated for Eisner; Philip Kennedy Johnson, author of series like Batman: Secret Files, Empyre: Captain America, penned Alien’s new adventure. In the press release, it was emphasized that the author Johnson is not familiar with intersecting Marvel storytelling with horror elements. The second volume of Philip Kennedy Johnson’s Marvel Zombies: Resurrection series, which was launched this year, will be released on January 13, 2021.

The drawings are also entrusted to Spanish artist Salvador Larroca. He has been painting popular Marvel heroes such as X-Men, Incredible Hulk and Spider-Man since the 90s. The cover design of the first adventure of the series was also shared.



