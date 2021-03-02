Aliens: Fireteam is new 3rd person survival coop game

On Tuesday (02), the first trailer for Aliens: Fireteam, a new third-person survival game coop, was released. Based on the universe of the Xenomorph monster, the game will arrive in 2021 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4 and Xbox One. See below the first teaser of the title.

Aliens: Fireteam is being developed by Cold Iron Studios. According to the company, players will be able to choose classes like “gunner”, “demolisher” and “technician”.

In addition to rifles, the game will feature more than 30 weapons, including flamethrowers, grenades, shotguns, two-handed weapons and more. The progress of the characters will be in an RPG system.

Plot

The developer took the opportunity to publish the synopsis of the story.

“Set 23 years after the original Alien trilogy, Aliens: Fireteam puts players in the role of a colonial marine aboard the USS Endeavor, recently tasked with responding to a distress call from outside colonies. Position yourself to invade facilities, abandoned ruins and strange alien landscapes while fighting terrible enemies in four campaigns with two friends or AI teammates ”.

According to the summary, the plot will address a little of the “Colonial Marine”, the fictional special division of the American army that carries out military actions outside the planet Earth. Soldiers have even won their own game. Aliens: Colonial Marines, which was released in 2013 for Xbox 360, PC and PS3, was inspired by the 1982 film from the Ridley Scott franchise.

The title is expected to be released in the summer of the northern hemisphere (winter in the southern hemisphere) between mid-June and September. And you, what did you think of the trailer? Were you excited to kill aliens with friends? Leave your opinion in the comments box below!