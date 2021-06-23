Aliens Fireteam Elite Gets New Trailer With Lots Of Action

Aliens Fireteam Elite: After winning its first trailer in March this year, the promising Aliens Fireteam Elite revealed today (23) a new video showing a lot of gameplay focused on the confrontation between human soldiers and xenomorphs. Check out:

The video reminds you that it is possible to customize your team, which will be able to use more than 30 different weapons in the arenas, and then fight hard against the hordes of deadly aliens in a universe where danger is everywhere.

The title will be released for PC, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on August 24th. What did you think of the promotional material? Looking forward to playing Aliens Fireteam Elite? Let us know in the comments below!