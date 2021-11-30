Aliens: Fireteam Elite Arrives At Game Pass On December 14th

Aliens: The multiplayer shooter Aliens: Fireteam Elite will be added to the Xbox Game Pass library for both console and PC on December 14th. His arrival on Microsoft’s subscription service will coincide with the release of the Season 2 update for the game.

Players will not only have access to the base game, they will also be able to use all of the DLC content released during the first season. Meanwhile, the Season 2 free update will bring new weapons, accessories and challenge cards, as well as a completely new game mode.

Get ready for the Aliens: Fireteam Elite Season 2 free update on Dec. 14th: https://t.co/OK6Fanty6X

✔️ New game mode – Point Defense

✔️ New Lifetime Stats

✔️ New Weapons & Attachments

✔️ New Challenge Cards & Cosmetics pic.twitter.com/60QJgzNIfb — Aliens: Fireteam Elite (@AliensFireteamE) November 30, 2021

Point Defense mode will bring a faster pace to the game

“Following the release of ‘Season 1: Phalanx’, this new season includes free items for all players, including a new mode called ‘Point Defense,'” explains an official statement from Cold Iron Studios.

The new mode of Aliens: Fireteam Elite will stand out for bringing a faster pace than the Horde mode. In it, the team will have to protect, repair and defend three different strategic points. Meanwhile, they will be attacked by multiple waves of xenomorphs.

Players will still be able to purchase up to 20 temporary consumables to balance combat against the aliens. For this, they will use the Craft Points earned during the match itself.