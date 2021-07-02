Alien: Series Will Not Have Ripley and Will Talk About Inequality

Alien: The showrunner of the new series based on the universe of Alien, Noah Hawley, said this Thursday (1st) that the production will not have Ellen Ripley, who was played in theaters by actress Sigourney Weaver.

In an interview with Vanity Fair website, the producer spoke about the progress of the show and explained details of the story. On the absence of the iconic character from the franchise, he said this “will not be a Ripley story.”

“She is one of the greatest characters of all time. I think the story was told quite perfectly and I don’t want to mess with it. And the story (of the series) takes place on Earth. Alien stories are always indoors. (Whether the characters) are trapped in a prison or in a spaceship,” he justified.

Alien: series will have a plot about inequality

Hawley argued that, this time, he intends to address in more detail how this universe talks about inequalities. According to him, this is clear in the films, since the protagonists are “people you send to do the dirty work”.

“In mine (series), you’ll also see the people who are sending them (to do the dirty work). So, you’ll see what happens when the inequality we’re now fighting is not resolved. If we as a society don’t figure out how to support each other and distribute wealth, what will happen to us?”

The showrunner didn’t give any more details about the plot, nor did he talk about the timeline the series will occupy. Despite that, he said that one of the main ideas of the show will be to show “what happens if you can’t contain them (the creatures)?”.

The Alien series, which does not yet have an official name, starts shooting between March and June of next year. The production will be broadcast on the FX channel and has no release date yet.